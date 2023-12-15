20231212

Dani Baijens: The mood maker becomes a team leader

EHF / Eric Willemsen
15 December 2023, 13:00

The build-up to next month’s European Championship includes highs and lows for Netherlands back Dani Baijens. He signed a contract to join Paris Saint-Germain Handball next season, but then broke a bone in his right hand in a Bundesliga match with HSV Hamburg in October. Recovered in time for the EHF EURO after making his comeback in a domestic cup game earlier this week, Baijens will be a main asset to the Dutch ambitions in Germany.

This is the seventh in a series of feature stories looking forward to the Men’s EHF EURO 2024.

eurohandball.com: How is your hand?

Dani Baijens: The hand is OK. We still have three Bundesliga matches in December, which is super for me as I want to play some more competitive matches coming into the European Championship.

After two months with no matches, do you feel like you will be more rested than other players at the start of the EHF EURO?

I don’t think so. Playing good matches is what gives me energy. And I must say, this is the first revalidation in my career, but I have trained harder than during a normal season. I feel the desire to play again – maybe my desire is even bigger now than it would have been if I had played all matches in the past two months.

Did you fear missing the EHF EURO at any moment?

Not really. As soon as it happened in October, I briefly thought: ‘Sh**!’ but the same evening I knew my tournament would not be in danger. Recovery time for a broken bone is six weeks; I needed surgery, which meant two weeks extra. I never thought about that it might take longer and I could miss the EHF EURO.

That’s good news for the Dutch national team. There has been more good news for you lately, as you have signed with Paris Saint-Germain Handball for next season.

It’s bizarre, isn’t it?! I was really planning to stay longer in Hamburg. But in the preparation period for this season, I heard of Paris’ interest for the first time, which made me rethink my plans, of course…

So, you immediately called Luc Steins?

For sure, I have been in touch with Luc about living there, speaking the language, the club, how things go over there, how the coach is, but also how he sees my role at the club. I am a guy who wants to play, not someone who goes there only because it’s so nice to be in Paris. I definitely want to add something to the team.

You are both centre backs, so in a way you are competing for the same position.

Well, in the Dutch team we are also on the court together and not really rivals. I think handball is changing and players are not always specifically for one position anymore. The coach [Raul Gonzalez] wanted me because I can play centre and left back. He has watched matches of the Dutch team and has seen Luc and me playing together.

At the EHF EURO, Netherlands play against debutants Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and defending champions Sweden. Reaching the main round should be doable?

Ha, two years ago we would say: ‘Nice that we are here.’ Now we say: ‘We should get to the next round.’ It’s hard to tell in advance: the Bosnian team with their physical strength, the Georgian team which we don’t really know… Each match is a challenge for us. We can make life difficult for the top teams, but all teams can make life difficult for us as well. Our preliminary round is in Mannheim, but the main round in Hamburg, so that would be nice for me personally.

The Netherlands played their first EHF EURO in 2020, then finished 10th in 2022. How far can this team go?

Hard to tell. Our team has gained depth in recent years, but don’t compare us to Denmark. They can fill 25 national teams with Bundesliga players. So, we need a few more years to get there. If we can get one or two players each year reinforcing the team at that level, then we can really look to get deeper into tournaments in a few years’ time.

With 70 matches, you are among the five most experienced players in the Dutch squad. Do you feel like your role is becoming more and more important?

In the beginning I was the back-up for Luc. He is so important for the team that in my first two years I didn’t play much. But I always gave my best when I got a chance. When I started to play left back, our gameplay changed a bit, became faster and more flexible. I became a regular and my role in the team changed. But we don’t have a hierarchy where players with the most matches tell the others what to do. Everyone can speak up and give their opinion. I still see myself as just one of the mood makers of the team, who always gives his very best in matches and training.

Our team has gained depth in recent years but don’t compare us to Denmark: They can fill 25 national teams with Bundesliga players. So, we need a few more years to get there.
Dani Baijens
Centre/left back, Netherlands

Staffan Olsson has already extended his contract as head coach with two more years until 2026. Can you explain what he adds to this team?

He is very quiet but goes a lot into the small details. He gives us a lot of freedom on the court. His contributions come from his own experience from the past. You can easily tell he was a top handball player; he has an idea in every situation. There is a lot of respect for him within our team – also as a human being. He is certainly contributing to the good atmosphere in the team.

Olsson has his own beer brand in Sweden, En Kul Lager. Have you ever tasted it?

No. I have told him many times he should bring us a few bottles, but nothing so far. [Laughs.] Maybe next month if we are the European champions.

photos © 2022-23 Edwin Verheul

