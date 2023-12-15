Dani Baijens: The mood maker becomes a team leader

At the EHF EURO, Netherlands play against debutants Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and defending champions Sweden. Reaching the main round should be doable?

Ha, two years ago we would say: ‘Nice that we are here.’ Now we say: ‘We should get to the next round.’ It’s hard to tell in advance: the Bosnian team with their physical strength, the Georgian team which we don’t really know… Each match is a challenge for us. We can make life difficult for the top teams, but all teams can make life difficult for us as well. Our preliminary round is in Mannheim, but the main round in Hamburg, so that would be nice for me personally.

The Netherlands played their first EHF EURO in 2020, then finished 10th in 2022. How far can this team go?

Hard to tell. Our team has gained depth in recent years, but don’t compare us to Denmark. They can fill 25 national teams with Bundesliga players. So, we need a few more years to get there. If we can get one or two players each year reinforcing the team at that level, then we can really look to get deeper into tournaments in a few years’ time.

With 70 matches, you are among the five most experienced players in the Dutch squad. Do you feel like your role is becoming more and more important?

In the beginning I was the back-up for Luc. He is so important for the team that in my first two years I didn’t play much. But I always gave my best when I got a chance. When I started to play left back, our gameplay changed a bit, became faster and more flexible. I became a regular and my role in the team changed. But we don’t have a hierarchy where players with the most matches tell the others what to do. Everyone can speak up and give their opinion. I still see myself as just one of the mood makers of the team, who always gives his very best in matches and training.