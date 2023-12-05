Day review 1: Bucuresti through, Velenje secure a draw against Sävehof
The final round of the European League group phase decides on the last two main round tickets – and only one is confirmed after the first eight matches of the day as Dinamo Bucuresti managed to beat Chambery that way finishing second in group G. Whether the draw against Sävehof is enough, will be confirmed later in the match at Cuenca. Alkaloid took their first win, and Andy Schmid said farewell to the European Cup competitions with a win.
FROM THE TOP MATCHES:
GROUP C
RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) vs. IK Sävehof (SWE) 28:28 (12:15)
What a great Velenje comeback in the final minutes – but will this draw be enough to proceed to the main round? If later Scout Winterthur win at Cuenca, the Swiss side will finish second and the Slovenian side will miss the next round. After 9:9, Sävehof were constantly ahead, intermediately with a five-goal lead (17:12) and even by 26:22 with eight minutes left on the clock. However, the hosts showed an incredible fighting spirit, scoring four in a row to level the result, but failing to take the lead. Only 16 seconds before the end, top scorer Tilen Sokolic secured the draw with his tenth goal. With this outcome, Velenje (now on five points) still have to wait to find out her fate. Gustaf Wedberg scored eight goals for the Swedish side.
We played against a very good team today, a team that's 'on paper' better than us. Congrats to m guys, we won a big point in a big battle here today!
GROUP F
Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN) vs. Vojvodina (SRB) 26:22 (13:14)
Bjerringbro-Silkeborg and Vojvodina will each carry two points to the main round, after the Serbian champions won the reverse fixture 29:28. Thanks to a 6:0 run, the visitors turned a 4:9 into a 10:9 and kept this advance until the break. The match was very much leveled until 19:18, when Rasmus Lauge led the scoring series that put his team 24:20 ahead. Wiliam Bogojevic ended up as a top scorer for the group winners BSV with eight goals. The two will join Flensburg and Schaffhausen in the main round, with four of them reaching the next round having two points each.
It feels really good! It was very important for us to win these two points, and take them with us straight to the Main Round!
GROUP G
Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs. Chambery Savoie Mont Blanc Handball (FRA) 36:33 (23:14)
They could have afforded themselves to lose by seven goals and still proceed, but Dinamo Bucuresti were eager to give their fans a victorious final in the do-or-die match. After a close start, the hosts easily pulled ahead to their first double-digit advance right after the break at 25:15, but then did not take the match serious enough. When Chambery had reduced the gap to 31:29, Dinamo coach Xavi Pascual took his time-out – and his players understood, stopping the downswing immediately and finally sealing the deal for their fourth victory, backed by nine goals of Andrii Akimenko. The team from the Romanian capital will however start their main round campaign without a point, as they lost both against the top side Füchse Berlin.
Dinamo ADVANCE to the main round with their 36:33 win over Chambery!
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
Andy Schmid finished his last ever European Cup match victoriously. With five goals, four less than their top scorer Marin Sipic, he steered Kriens-Luzern to the 39:27 win against AEK Athens; both sides had missed the qualification for the main round already before, finishing third and fourth in group B.
On a night we say farewell to Andy Schmid he is still pulling out his vintage moves
After beating Lovcen Cetinje clearly 42:19 thanks to 13 goals of August Pedersen, SG Flensburg-Handewitt are confirmed winners of group E, regardless of the later result of the match Elverum vs Schaffhausen.
In group H, Tatabanya took their third win, leaving Glogow chanceless behind by 37:24; however, by losing the direct encounter against Sporting, the Hungarian side was out of the main round race already before. Glogow finished with a single point.
Like Lovcen Cetinje, Kristianstad finished the group phase without a point: the Swedish side lost their last match 27:31 against third-ranked side Benfica in group A, as goalkeeper Mike Jensen shone for the victors with 12 saves.
After taking only one point from five matches in group F before, Alkaloid took their first victory in the last match. Top scorer Marko Mitev decided the thriller against La Rioja with his goals nine and ten of the night in the last minute for the 28:26 advance. Later on, the Spanish side managed to only narrow the gap to 27:28.