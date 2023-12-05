Day review 1: Bucuresti through, Velenje secure a draw against Sävehof

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

Andy Schmid finished his last ever European Cup match victoriously. With five goals, four less than their top scorer Marin Sipic, he steered Kriens-Luzern to the 39:27 win against AEK Athens; both sides had missed the qualification for the main round already before, finishing third and fourth in group B.

On a night we say farewell to Andy Schmid he is still pulling out his vintage moves ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #ehfel #allin #elm pic.twitter.com/gqGdoiB9BP — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) December 5, 2023

After beating Lovcen Cetinje clearly 42:19 thanks to 13 goals of August Pedersen, SG Flensburg-Handewitt are confirmed winners of group E, regardless of the later result of the match Elverum vs Schaffhausen.

In group H, Tatabanya took their third win, leaving Glogow chanceless behind by 37:24; however, by losing the direct encounter against Sporting, the Hungarian side was out of the main round race already before. Glogow finished with a single point.

Like Lovcen Cetinje, Kristianstad finished the group phase without a point: the Swedish side lost their last match 27:31 against third-ranked side Benfica in group A, as goalkeeper Mike Jensen shone for the victors with 12 saves.

After taking only one point from five matches in group F before, Alkaloid took their first victory in the last match. Top scorer Marko Mitev decided the thriller against La Rioja with his goals nine and ten of the night in the last minute for the 28:26 advance. Later on, the Spanish side managed to only narrow the gap to 27:28.