GROUP B

Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs FC Porto (POR) 44:34 (22:16)

With 10 goals Nedim Remili was Veszprém's hero in the match, which was quite levelled until the 25th minute (16:15), but then the goal-hungry hosts pulled ahead with a 5:1 run for the clear half-time lead. After 30 minutes, French right back had already seven strikes on his tally. In the first ten minutes of the second half, Porto were simply overrun by the speed and energy of Veszprém. Who else then Remili could have secured the first double-figured margin at 30:20. Even when all was decided, Veszprém did not stop running and scoring – and became the first team of this season to score more than 40 goals in a single match. They almost broke their all-time goal record in this competition (47:32 against Dinamo Bucuresti in 2021). Thanks to their third win, the hosts are equal with Barça and GOG, who duel in the top clash on Thursday, Porto remain on four points.