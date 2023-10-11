Ruthless hosts have flawless start to qualifiers
The rocky road to reach the next as well as biggest edition of the Women's EHF EURO is officially open with 10 matches on the first day of the qualifiers. The bronze medalist from the Women's EHF EURO 2022, Montenegro started the new era in Podgorica with a huge win just like France, Slovenia, Spain, Croatia, Romania, Croatia, Serbia and North Macedonia who were also part of the major tournament last year. Also, the new edition of the EHF EURO CUP began with Switzerland and the reigning champions, Norway securing wins in their matches against Austria and Hungary, respectively, while the European and world champions displayed its iron mentality once again.
- the European and world champions, Norway, were the only side that secured an away win, although in the EHF EURO CUP rather than the Women's EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers
- the Macedonian national team secured its first win in front of its own fans on home soil since March 2021
- Mia Emmenegger scored 10 goals from 10 attempts in Switzerland's win against Austria, but the right wing still wasn't the match's top scorer as Austria's Ines Ivancok scored one more
- Slovenia scored a sky-high 51 goals and was the side with the most goals scored and the least goals conceded, with only 13
- France scored 29 goals in the first half against Italy, the most by any side in one half on the opening day of the qualifiers
Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 49:17 (26:11)
The highly-motivated hosts began the match on the front foot, and once Cristina Neagu & co. started to raise the tempo of the play and gained a five-goal lead in the opening minutes, they never looked back. Romania scored 26 goals in the first half compared to the visitors' 11, with the legendary Neagu being perfect with five goals from five attempts. In the second half, Romania continued with their ruthless attacking display and ended the match with an astounding 49 goals and a massive win to open the qualifiers, while Bosnia and Herzegovina only scored six more goals until the final whistle. Even though Neagu was flawless, Cristina Laslo finished the match as the top scorer with seven goals by her name.
Slovenia vs Latvia 51:13 (24:11)
The hosts lived up to the favorites' role early in the first half and announced the intention to take a huge lead at the break, resulting in Slovenia having a 13-goal lead after the opening 30 minutes. Additionally, Latvia's toothless attack and the hosts' strong defence prevented the visitors from scoring a single goal in the second half until the 45th minute when Madara Cibulska, who the majority of Latvia's goals, finally found a way to put the ball in the net. Ema Abina, Nataša Ljepoja and Ema Hrvatin scored seven goals each and helped Slovenia start the qualifiers with an extraordinary win and two points.
Slovenia Head Coach Dragan Adzic: The younger players got a chance to play tonight, including two U17 players, Luna Mija Zupan and Elena Erceg. Dijana Đajić and Tinkara Kogovšek also made their debuts. The whole team left a great impression; the approach was at a high level. Since the start of the national team campaign, we have been focusing more on the upcoming match against Italy, but I am happy to see that the young players showed their quality this time as well as the support of the fans who backed us again.
Latvia centre back Eliza Bilkste: We did the best we could playing against a better team. We will look at our mistakes and see where we can improve ahead of the next match.
Czech Republic vs Finland 31:21 (16:13)
The hosts scored in the opening minute through Veronika Malá and held on until the final whistle in the second half, although the visitors tried to mount a comeback on a few occasions, but the Czech goalkeepers Petra Kudlácková and Sabrina Novotná denied Finland's attempts, making 13 saves altogether. The Czech Republic took a three-goal lead at the break, but in the second half the difference only kept growing and ended with the motivated Czechs securing a win led by the talented right back Charlotte Cholevová who scored eight goals.
Serbia vs Bulgaria 40:16 (23:8)
The hosts opened a five-goal gap early in the sixth minute and signaled the plan to recover from the disappointing Women's EHF EURO 2022 where they endured a three-match losing run in the preliminary round. The motivated Serbian squad kept scoring goals with ease and restricted the visitors to only eight goals in the first half. Serbia continued to fill Bulgaria's net in the second half with the left wing Sanja Radosavljević scoring eight goals and having a perfect shooting ratio. The visitors repeated their poor attacking display from the first half and scored eight again by the end, which resulted in Serbia celebrating a big win in group 6 ahead of their trip to Türkiye on Sunday.
North Macedonia vs Azerbaijan 40:17 (23:10)
The newly-appointed coach Kristijan Grchevski couldn't have wished for a better debut at the helm of the Macedonian national team as the hosts started the match with 12 goals in the opening nine minutes. Azerbaijan's attempts to get back in the match were halted by making too many turnovers, 30 in total, which resulted in many fast breaks for the inspired Macedonians who took a huge lead at the break. Even though the hosts started to make a few turnovers themselves in the second half, Azerbaijan only found the back of the net on seven occasions until the final whistle, resulting in a big defeat. Jovana Sazdovska had a night to remember, scoring seven goals from the left wing, while the talented left back Andrea Sedloska announced herself to the crowd in Skopje by also finding the back on the net on seven occasions.
Montenegro vs Türkiye 39:23 (16:14)
The new era for the hosts started with ambitious Türkiye playing a solid first half and having a lead until the 14th minute when the experienced Milena Raičević equaled the score. Then, Montenegro took over the lead and didn't look back. The visitors tried to get back in the match, but unfortunately the squad lacked the support from their goalkeepers who had only nine saves combined. The Montenegrins used their experience and talent to completely dominate in the second half and take two points from the opening match in the qualifiers. The Montenegrin left wing Dijana Mugoša scored eight goals and was the match's top scorer.
Montenegro left wing Dijana Mugosa: I am very happy about the victory, it means a lot to us before the World Championship. It took a little time to get into the rhythm, and after that, everything was in our favor.
Türkiye head coach Costica Buceschi: Montenegro played a great match, while we tried to fight. We gave our best; it was good in the first half, while in the second half there was a drop in our game, and the opponent who was better than us knew how to take advantage of that.
Croatia vs Greece 32:22 (17:8)
The 10th-placed national team from the Women's EHF EURO 2022 - Croatia fully used the advantage of playing on home soil to start the qualifiers with a routine win. Early in the first half, the visitors tried to keep the score close, but the Posavec sisters denied Greece and successfully put the ball in the net on eight occasions, scoring four goals each as well as having a perfect shot ratio. Croatia's lead confidently kept growing in the second half and resulted in the hosts securing an opening win in Karlovac, but Greece's centre back Olympia Andritsou stole the show and was the match's top scorer with six goals from six attempts.
It’s very important for us to win the match after six months. All our players got the chance to feel the game, and it’s great because our roster is good enough. We have had a little bit of change when we compare the previous matches. Some players are injured: Ježić, Blažević; Ana Debelić has become a mother. All in all, I am really satisfied.
Spain vs Lithuania 47:14 (27:5)
The hosts started the match in great fashion and played a brilliant first half by completely outclassing the opponent, scoring 27 goals and allowing only five in its own net. Lithuania improved a bit in the second half, both in defence and attack, but still Spain was a class apart. They secured a convincing win with Elisabet Cesareo Romero scoring seven goals as only one outfield player from the winning squad didn't get on the scoresheet, and Spain celebrated securing two points at the start of the qualifiers.
Spain head coach Ambros Martin: "We have played as we have trained and as we want to play, and it is not easy to do it at the level and intensity that we have done, regardless of the opponent and the score. The players have interpreted very well what we wanted with the previous weeks of work that we have had. This match encourages us to continue working in the same way and continue improving the team.
Lithuania centre back Simona Kolosove: The match for us ,it was really hard. We didn't show the level of handball and the champions' mentality to compete in this match against a really good team like Spain. I cannot say anything possible (other than) to say, we made a lot of mistakes. I don't know what to say... Just bad for us.
France vs Italy 50:16 (29:9)
It didn't take long for the ultra-fast hosts to establish a four-goal lead at the start of the match and display their lofty ambitions once again. France's lead hit a gap of twenty at the break due to the visitors being unable to stop Estelle Nze Minko & co. who scored an impressive 29 goals in the first half. The experienced centre back scored six goals, while Chloe Valentini and Alicia Toublanc followed her with four each in the opening half. In the second half, France improved further in defence and allowed Italy only seven goals while their efficient attack continued to run riot and finished the match with 50 goals and two points under the belt in front of its own fans. The hosts' left wing Valentini added another five goals in the second half to finish as the match's top scorer with nine goals by her name.
I can understand that it might seem like we were in training but we knew how to put in the necessary ingredients. Certainly, Italy does not have the credentials of some of our opponents that we are used to coming across in major championships, but they still have a great team, which scored 23 against Slovenia not long ago. We had to stay very serious and we knew how to do it to make the match easy. It's always nice to play in such an atmosphere, especially since you can have fun and have fun by scoring goals and running. It's typically the kind of match you can get away with if you're average, but we avoided the trap.
Iceland vs Luxembourg 32:14 (19:7)
The Icelanders confidently started the match by taking a nine-goal lead in the 17th minute and restricting Luxembourg to only a couple of goals until then. The hosts displayed a strong performance in defence as well as in attack and took a well-deserved huge lead at the break. The chasing of the dream of their first-ever appearance at a European championship started better for Iceland as the hosts secured a dominant win in the end and opened the qualifiers with two points in group 7. The Icelandic centre back Sandra Erlingsdottir had a night to remember as she scored seven goals and had a perfect shooting percentage.
EHF EURO CUP
Switzerland vs Austria 33:27 (18:11)
The co-hosts of the Women's EHF EURO 2024 met in the opening match of the EHF EURO Cup, and the Swiss displayed a top performance to start the match by taking a five-goal lead early in the first half. Austria kept chasing Switzerland, but were unable to prevent the perfect Mia Emmenegger who displayed a brilliant performance and scored 10 goals while having a perfect shot efficiency. However, the Swiss' right wing wasn't the top scorer in the match as the visitors' left back, Ines Ivancok, scored 11, but still her heroics weren't able to prevent the side from losing and Switzerland finished the match with a deserved win and two points at the start of the EHF EURO CUP.
Switzerland head coach Knut Ove Joa: We had a great start in the game. It was our goal to start aggressively in the defence and then attack with quick runs. Our goalkeeper had some saves as well, and so we were leading 5:0. We then lost the intensity a bit, but came back in an impressive way. I am happy with this start.
Highlight Match: Hungary vs Norway 31:38 (17:19)
In front of the full stands at the Főnix Csarnok arena in Debrecen, the co-hosts of the Women's EHF EURO 2024, Hungary challenged the European and world champions, Norway. In the first half, the inspired Hungarians kept the score close and level, but the reigning EHF EURO CUP winners had a two-goal lead at the break. However, the support from the stands couldn't help the hosts in the second half as Norway's level kept improving and their excellent performance in defence proved crucial to silencing the home fans and showing their quality on the big stage once again. Marie Skurtveit Davidsen made eight saves in comparison to Melinda Szikora and Zsófi Szemerey's six altogether, and the Norwegians celebrated in the end. Henny Ella Reistad led the visitors' attack with six goals and perfect shot efficiency, while Katrin Gitta Klujber also scored six for Hungary.