Dominik Klein: the brass band and the enthusiasm speak for Nantes

The 2007 world champion with Germany and three times EHF Champions League winner (2007, 2010, 2012) with THW Kiel has played his last two seasons for HBC Nantes – and ended his career on the biggest possible high, playing at the EHF Champions League final in 2018 with HBC, his seventh participation in an EHF Champions League final. Though he lost it against Montpellier, “this was really one of the most emotional moments in my career”.

Six years later, Nantes are again aiming for a participation in a final tournament, this time the EHF Finals in Hamburg on 25/26 May. In 2013 and 2016, Nantes made it to the final of the former EHF Cup, and now the chances are quite good to proceed again after the draw in Berlin.

“The first leg was simply outstanding, if you are a neutral handball fan. The game went back and forth. On Berlin’s side, Dejan Milosavljev and Mathias Gidsel were extraordinary, but Nantes remained calm in the crucial moments and finally counted on some incredible hammer goals of Julien Bos,” analyses Klein.

As a former HBC player, he knows that this very special atmosphere is the main advantage for Nantes: “I still get goosebumps when I think about this band, the trumpets, these songs, the music, the choreography of the ultras, the crazy announcer. I still have the sound of this brass band in my ears, this fanfare, when Nantes scores. I played ten years in Kiel and I know what their fans – the famous white wall - can create to push your team, but in Nantes it is partly even more. An indescribable excitement and enthusiasm – and always fair, with respect for the opponent. But for sure, those fans will put an enormous pressure on Berlin.”