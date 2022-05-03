Debutants Nærbø to host first leg of European Cup Final

Playing in their first season in a European club competition, Nærbø IL will hope to recapture the spirit and drama of their semi-final last weekend.

Following a three-goal defeat at Drammen HK in the first leg of their all-Norwegian semi-final, Nærbø won the return leg by the same 30:27 scoreline and advanced after winning a dramatic penalty shootout.

Their final opponents, Baia Mare, held on to a first-leg lead against Alingsås HK, beating them 62:59 on aggregate to qualify for their first men’s European final.

The matches will be played on the weekends of 21/22 May and 28/29 May.