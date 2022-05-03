Debutants Nærbø to host first leg of European Cup Final
The final of the European Cup Men will throw-off in Norway, hosted by Nærbø IL.
Tuesday morning’s home right draw at the EHF Office in Vienna determined that the first leg will be hosted by Nærbø IL and the second leg will be hosted by CS Minaur Baia Mare.
Playing in their first season in a European club competition, Nærbø IL will hope to recapture the spirit and drama of their semi-final last weekend.
Following a three-goal defeat at Drammen HK in the first leg of their all-Norwegian semi-final, Nærbø won the return leg by the same 30:27 scoreline and advanced after winning a dramatic penalty shootout.
Their final opponents, Baia Mare, held on to a first-leg lead against Alingsås HK, beating them 62:59 on aggregate to qualify for their first men’s European final.
The matches will be played on the weekends of 21/22 May and 28/29 May.