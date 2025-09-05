DEKRA referee cooperation extends into European club handball season

The European Handball Federation and DEKRA, the world's largest independent, non-listed expert organisation in the field of testing, inspection, and certification, are set to start the new club season following a successful summer of youth national team competitions.

Over 240 matches were played over the summer across Europe with the referees wearing DEKRA-branded equipment.

The partnership with DEKRA now continues with the start of the club season in the EHF Champions League, EHF European League and the EHF European Cup in addition to the first rounds of the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers to be played in October.

With the partnership covering some 1,300 matches per season, all of the federation’s 130 referees pairs have been kitted out with DEKRA-branded referee shirts in new distinctive colours neon orange, neon yellow and also DEKRA’s own corporate green colour.

EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner said: "Within just a few months, the EHF's cooperation with DEKRA has gone from strength to strength, with the official partnership for the EHF EUROs 2026 being the first milestone, followed by the extension to more national team matches and now eventually to European club handball. Add to this the sustainability services that are part of the agreement, and it has become a very comprehensive agreement, and the EHF is very much looking forward to working with DEKRA and unfolding the entire strength of the cooperation."

"We are very much looking forward to the new season and our involvement in the EHF club competitions," said Uta Leitner, Executive Vice President Communications and Brand Management at DEKRA. "The visibility of our brand in hundreds of handball matches across Europe is very valuable. But in addition to that, we are especially pleased to actively support the EHF with our expertise in the field of sustainability."

Supporting EHF’s sustainability goals

As part of the cooperation DEKRA will offer the EHF a range of sustainability services for the federation and its top club and national team events.

DEKRA will work with the EHF and local organisers to calculate and benchmark the carbon footprint and environmental impact of events including the EHF EURO and EHF FINAL4.

The EHF goal of making handball one of the most sustainable sports in Europe will be further supported through a series of workshops with DEKRA experts.

Next major highlight: Men’s EHF EURO 2026

As Official Referee Partner of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, DEKRA will gain considerable exposure at the EHF’s next major national team competition to be played in Denmark, Sweden and Norway (15 January to 1 February 2026).