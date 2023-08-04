Depth of talent on show at W17 Championships

Baku Sport Hall is the venue for the W17 Championship AZE, where host nation Azerbaijan begin their group A campaign against neighbours Georgia at 16:30 CEST.

Looking to get off to a good start will be Slovenia and Bosnia Herzegovina, who face each other at 13:45 CEST. Lithuania, who begin their championship against the Bosnians on Sunday, make up the five-team group.

The championship begins at 09:15 CEST with the group B meeting between Faroe Islands and Greece, before Luxembourg and Israel face off at 11:30 CEST.

Spain, one of a number of teams in this Championship we are used to seeing in YAC EUROs, are also in group B and they must wait until Sunday to open their campaign against Greece.

W17 Championship AZE

GROUP A

Azerbaijan, Bosnia Herzegovina, Georgia, Lithuania, Slovenia

GROUP B

Faroe Islands, Greece, Israel, Luxembourg, Spain

Turkish capital Ankara hosts another 10 nations for the W17 Championship TUR, which also begins on Saturday at THF Spor Complex.

Türkiye will be aiming for a good start in front of their home crowd against Great Britain in group A (17:45 CEST). Austria and Latvia, also in group A, open the championship at 10:30 CEST.

The other team in group A is Italy, who have proven themselves a force to be reckoned with in other YAC tournaments this summer. They will be hoping that form carries over to their W17 side.

Group B will see a local derby between Slovakia and Poland, but they will not meet until the final matchday, Thursday 10 August.

Both teams begin their tournaments against Kosovo - Slovakia on Saturday and Poland on Sunday. Making up group B are Finland and Bulgaria, who meet each other at 15:00 CEST on Saturday.

W17 Championship TUR

GROUP A

Austria, Great Britain, Italy, Latvia, Türkiye

GROUP B

Bulgaria, Finland, Kosovo, Poland, Slovakia

In both competitions, the top two in each group will qualify for the semi-finals, third and fourth place will head to the 5-8 cross matches and the teams finishing bottom will meet in the placement match 9/10.

All of which, in both Azerbaijan and Türkiye, take place on Saturday 12 August.

The championships reach their climax on Sunday 13 with the final, plus placement matches 3/4, 5/6 and 7/8 to decide the medals and final standings.

Continuing the EHF's excellent YAC event coverage, all the matches from both championships will be live on EHFTV.