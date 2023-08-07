Three sides with perfect records before W17 EHF EURO main round

Germany also won their group after recording two wins and a draw against hosts Montenegro in the first three matches of the tournament.

The W17 EHF EURO main round begins on Tuesday 8 August. In main round group I, Serbia will take on Germany while Croatia face Montenegro. In group II, France play the Netherlands and Hungary are up against Denmark.

2021 W17 EURO champions Hungary beat North Macedonia 46:17 and Romania 29:27 in the preliminary round, but found France too tough, losing 28:33 in round 1. Hungary had the best attacking performance of any team, scoring 103 goals in three matches while conceding 77 for a goal difference of +26.

At just 15 years old, Hungarian right back Virág Fazekas is currently the tournament's top scorer with 24 goals, one more than Slovakian centre back Dorota Bacenkova.

Montenegro have made the main round for a second successive tournament, after also hosting in 2021. They did so with the draw against Germany, which followed a loss to Iceland (18:20) and a 25:21 victory against the Czech Republic.

Women's 17 EHF EURO 2023 main round

Group I: Croatia, Germany, Montenegro, Serbia

Group II: France, Denmark, Hungary, Netherlands

Women's 17 EHF EURO 2023 intermediate round

Group III: Czech Republic, Sweden, Switzerland, Iceland

Group IV: Romania, Norway, Portugal, North Macedonia

Full standings can be found here.

The third and fourth-placed teams from each preliminary group will play the intermediate round on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by cross-matches on Friday to determine the final placings in the competition.

The winners and runners-up of the two main round groups will qualify for Friday's semi-finals. The medal matches are scheduled for Sunday 13 August.

All matches of the W17 EHF EURO 2023 in Podgorica are streamed live on EHFTV, and the official EHF EURO channels on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and Facebook offer additional coverage.