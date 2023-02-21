Despite losing to Kadetten, Benfica make it through
Only one EHF European League Men Last 16 ticket remained to be decided in group A ahead of round 9. And while leaders Montpellier and Frisch Auf Göppingen added another win to their record, securing their first two spots along the way, SL Benfica had a harder time.
The Portuguese side is definitely far from last season’s form, as the reigning champions lost a sixth game in nine rounds. They played a thriller against Kadetten Schaffhausen but, at the end of the day, fell short again. But since Presov and Veszprem also failed to take any points, Benfica booked their ticket for the Last 16 and are now certain of finishing fourth in the group.
GROUP A
SL Benfica (POR) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 27:28 (13:13)
Despite losing at home against Schaffhausen, Benfica will feature among the Last 16. Tonight, the titleholders played a thriller, only concluded with a save by Kristian Pilipovic 20 seconds before the final whistle. The Croatian goalkeeper stopped the last penalty by Ole Rahmel, after the Benfica wing netted eight. Rahmel and Petar Djordjic, thanks to their eight goals each, carried the Portuguese team in a game that saw no team take a bigger advantage than two goals. But Pilipovic was clearly the game-changer for Kadetten, keeping them in the game in the second half when the hosts were pushing.
The stat
Kristian Pilipovic saved 18 shots on Tuesday, at a 41.9 per cent efficiency rate, and almost ruined Benfica’s hopes of progressing to the Last 16. After starting the season with Wisla Plock, the Croatian goalkeeper came back to Schaffhausen, where he has been playing for the past three seasons. And it seems he is back home, as he took no time to adapt again to the Swiss team. He proved to be decisive again, but with the third spot already secured, Pilipovic might cause some more damage in the next phase of the competition.
We really played very well in defence and I was also lucky today, it's not normal to do such kind of game. I am happy I could help the team in this victory.
Tatran Presov (SVK) vs Frisch Auf Göppingen (GER) 26:28 (10:13)
Göppingen reduced to zero Presov’s hopes of progressing to the Last 16. Despite being already through, the German side remained serious and brought back the two points from their trip to Slovakia. Taking an early advantage, thanks to Josip Sarac, who scored five in the first 20 minutes, Göppingen were never to be seen again. Even though Oliver Rábek netted 10 times for the hosts, Presov could never close the gap to less than two goals, after being led by six in the middle of the second half.
Tatran play much better in the European League this season. Their goalkeepers are excellent, which was the biggest problem for us. But we could also rely on a very good goalkeeper and defence. In the second half we improved our shooting efficiency. That is why we won this match.
Montpellier HB (FRA) vs Fejer B.A.L-Veszprem (HUN) 34:30 (19:16)
Veszprem are out of the race for the Last 16 tonight, but in Montpellier, the Hungarian side went out with heads held high. Against the group leaders, the team ranked bottom took a bad start, turning balls over and finding themselves down by six goals after 10 minutes. Thanks to Lucas Pellas, best scorer of the game with 12 goals, the hosts kept the lead throughout the rest of the game, but never managed to increase their advantage. Veszprem even managed to get closer, with Benedek Éles netting eight times. But Montpellier seemed to easily control the game, cruising to their eighth win in nine games.