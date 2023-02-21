Despite losing to Kadetten, Benfica make it through

GROUP A

SL Benfica (POR) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 27:28 (13:13)

Despite losing at home against Schaffhausen, Benfica will feature among the Last 16. Tonight, the titleholders played a thriller, only concluded with a save by Kristian Pilipovic 20 seconds before the final whistle. The Croatian goalkeeper stopped the last penalty by Ole Rahmel, after the Benfica wing netted eight. Rahmel and Petar Djordjic, thanks to their eight goals each, carried the Portuguese team in a game that saw no team take a bigger advantage than two goals. But Pilipovic was clearly the game-changer for Kadetten, keeping them in the game in the second half when the hosts were pushing.

The stat

Kristian Pilipovic saved 18 shots on Tuesday, at a 41.9 per cent efficiency rate, and almost ruined Benfica’s hopes of progressing to the Last 16. After starting the season with Wisla Plock, the Croatian goalkeeper came back to Schaffhausen, where he has been playing for the past three seasons. And it seems he is back home, as he took no time to adapt again to the Swiss team. He proved to be decisive again, but with the third spot already secured, Pilipovic might cause some more damage in the next phase of the competition.