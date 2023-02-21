First-ever win for Alpla Hard

In the penultimate round of the EHF European League Men group phase, only one big surprise happened in group C, and with all four Last 16 spots already confirmed only the final rankings are at stake.

Fraikin BM. Granollers got their revenge on Skjern Handbold with an outstanding performance by the goalkeeper Rangel Luan da Rosa, securing third place for themselves and pushing the Danes to fourth.

Alpla HC Hard took their first-ever European League win, beating group leaders Nexe in the Croatian side's second defeat of the season, and Sporting CP left Balatonfüredi with only one win this season with yet another nine-goal outing by Francisco Costa.