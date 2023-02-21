First-ever win for Alpla Hard
In the penultimate round of the EHF European League Men group phase, only one big surprise happened in group C, and with all four Last 16 spots already confirmed only the final rankings are at stake.
Fraikin BM. Granollers got their revenge on Skjern Handbold with an outstanding performance by the goalkeeper Rangel Luan da Rosa, securing third place for themselves and pushing the Danes to fourth.
Alpla HC Hard took their first-ever European League win, beating group leaders Nexe in the Croatian side's second defeat of the season, and Sporting CP left Balatonfüredi with only one win this season with yet another nine-goal outing by Francisco Costa.
GROUP C
Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) vs Skjern Handbold (DEN) 34:31 (15:15)
The Spanish side got back to winning ways by beating Skjern, who are now fixed in fourth with one round to play. The first half was filled with comebacks. Granollers took their first lead in the sixth minute and made a 7:0 goal run with a 70 per cent save efficiency by Rangel Luan da Rosa. But Skjern never backed down and rebounded with five straight goals narrowing the gap to only one (9:10). With both sides at 54 per cent of converted shots, the game was level up until the 50th minute; Skjern even took a short lead but playing without a goalkeeper proved a dangerous move as Granollers made a new goal run and decided the winner. Thanks to other group results, Granollers already know they will face Skanderborg in the Last 16, while Skjern will meet Füchse Berlin.
A game after two defeats in a row, a key match for a good classification, against a team that had beaten us in the first leg and a team especially complicated to defend. The team has shown that what they want is to continue with a good pace.
RK Nexe (CRO) vs Alpla HC Hard (AUT) 22:29 (12:14)
Even without a win this season and no chance of progressing further, Alpla Hard took their job seriously and midway through the first half gained a four-goal lead. Both sides’ goalkeepers had a good night, but the effort was not rewarded in attack. One-on-one misses kept Nexe behind until the 40th minute when Fahrudin Melic delivered a turnaround (19:18). However, errors in the following minutes cost Nexe again and Hard produced a 6:0 goal run. Six out of 14 field players netted four or more for Hard's historic win.
Balatonfüredi KSE (HUN) vs Sporting CP (POR) 25:31 (13:16)
Sporting secured second place in the group after extending their winning streak to six ahead of the crucial match against Nexe next week. After a level game, the Portuguese side made a good effort in defence and with fast breaks and Francisco Costa's six goals took a three-goal advantage. The efficient attack with the backup of strong defence continued in the second half. Arián Andó's 13 saves kept Balatonfüredi close as their offensive display was not high. Sporting stayed on a victorious course, reaching the highest five-goal lead seven minutes before the buzzer.
We started a little bit sleepy which was a problem at the beginning. We noticed that Balatonfüred's purpose was slowing the pace of the game because we prefer to play quick handball with a lot of running so we have to adapt to the game. By time it was getting better and better and we managed to reach a positive result.