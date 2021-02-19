Dinamo beat Presov in goalfest

With lots of emotion until the end of the match, Dinamo Bucuresti collected their second win in the EHF European League Men group B against TATRAN Presov (32:30) in a great show of handball.

But this result still leaves the two teams at the bottom of the group. Dinamo have five points, while TATRAN Presov have only one victory and two points.

GROUP B

C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs TATRAN Presov (SVK) 32:30 (16:15)

in a great offensive show, 62 goals were scored

however the goalkeepers had a tough day, with a save efficiency of 17 per cent for Dinamo and 18 per cent for Presov

Valentin Ghionea scored eight goals for Dinamo; Pedro Pacheco netted seven for Presov

this is the seventh defeat for TATRAN Presov in the European League season

Ghionea and Mamdouh Ashem on fire

Romanian wing Ghionea had a dream game, scoring eight goals from eight shots for a 100 per cent success rate.

Teammate Mohamed Mamdouh Ashem also achieved a perfect record with seven goals in seven attempts.