EHF European League
Dinamo beat Presov in goalfest
With lots of emotion until the end of the match, Dinamo Bucuresti collected their second win in the EHF European League Men group B against TATRAN Presov (32:30) in a great show of handball.
But this result still leaves the two teams at the bottom of the group. Dinamo have five points, while TATRAN Presov have only one victory and two points.
GROUP B
C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs TATRAN Presov (SVK) 32:30 (16:15)
- in a great offensive show, 62 goals were scored
- however the goalkeepers had a tough day, with a save efficiency of 17 per cent for Dinamo and 18 per cent for Presov
- Valentin Ghionea scored eight goals for Dinamo; Pedro Pacheco netted seven for Presov
- this is the seventh defeat for TATRAN Presov in the European League season
Ghionea and Mamdouh Ashem on fire
Romanian wing Ghionea had a dream game, scoring eight goals from eight shots for a 100 per cent success rate.
Teammate Mohamed Mamdouh Ashem also achieved a perfect record with seven goals in seven attempts.
This victory is important for us and will increase our morale. We are going to take our chance in the next two matches, with USAM Nimes Gard and Sporting CP.