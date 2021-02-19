Qualitative analyses of Women’s EHF EURO 2020

The EHF has published qualitative analysis of what was the most engaging Women’s EHF EURO in history.

The tournament, won by Norway for the eighth time in the competition’s history, was analysed by EHF Methods Commission member Peter Kovacs, using official championship statistics and his own observations.

Based on these the Hungarian handball expert has put together comprehensive analysis of the competition.

From the number of internationals playing abroad, to the attacking and defence patterns of the 16 participating teams and from goalkeeping performances to technical and tactical novelties, Kovacs offers an in-depth view of the trends that surfaced during the EHF EURO.

Furthermore, detailed analysis of each player who was voted into the All-star team has been identified. Together with the analyses you can read in the document below, you can view the key moments from each player highlighted in the playlist below.

Kovacs' entire 2020 analysis can be read below and is available for download. For complete statistics from the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 click here.

Analyses from the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 can also be found here.