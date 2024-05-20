Miklós Rosta: “We can surprise the German clubs”

One of the most successful coaches in European handball history, the three-time EHF Champions League winner Xavi Pascual, personally vouched for Miklos Rosta a year ago. The line player wanted to learn from the Spaniard and play more minutes, thus he moved to the Romanian capital.

Since Rosta’s arrival from OTP Bank – PICK Szeged, Dinamo only lost to two teams, Sporting and Füchse Berlin, both in the group matches of the EHF European League Men 2023/24. However, since the knockout stages started, the Romanian powerhouse won every match. First Bjerringbro-Silkeborg in the play-offs, then Skjern Handbold in the quarter-finals.

“I came here to learn, to be a better handball player and to be a crucial member of our successful campaigns,” says the Hungarian line player who signed for three seasons with the plan of playing the whole game, not only some minutes as he did behind Bence Banhidi in Szeged. “If somebody said that in this season we will compete in the EHF Finals with Dinamo, and qualify to the Olympic Games as well as finishing fifth at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 with the national team, I would have quickly accepted it.”

Everything happened almost as he had planned. With his club, they reached the final four of the Romanian Cup, leading the domestic league without one loss and will fly to Hamburg to face SG Flensburg-Handewitt in the semi-final of the EHF Finals Men 2024. On the other hand, with the national team, he made history finishing fifth in Germany and steering their ship back to the Olympic Games after a 12-year hiatus, as they missed the competition both in Rio and Tokyo. On top of that, Rosta’s son was born during the EHF EURO.