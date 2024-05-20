Miklós Rosta: “We can surprise the German clubs”

“Although this season is already considered a success story, there are still plenty of things to do and with Dinamo, we expect to win the two domestic tournaments while reaching the EHF Finals.”
On Saturday 25 May, SG Flensburg-Handewitt and Dinamo Bucuresti are set to open the EHF Finals with the first semi-final at 15:00 CEST. Three hours later, Rhein-Neckar Löwen will take on defending champions Füchse Berlin in the second semi-final at 18:00 CEST.
“Our squad would reach the knockout stage even in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. The line is full of experienced players like Vladimir Cupara, Luka Cindric and Lazar Kukic who know how to perform in two matches in two days. As the final takes place in Hamburg, I expect a full house with mostly German fans, but I am also confident that our followers will also make sure that they are heard.”
Rosta has never played in a final four system, but this does not affect his confidence. “With the season’s best performance, we can surprise the German clubs. With a perfect 60 minutes against Flensburg, the final will be the next game for us, but we also know that against any competitors we cannot relax even for a second.”
It may sound like a cliche, but the team of Dinamo will not only celebrate that they made it to Hamburg, but they also want to surprise the opponents. As Hungary with Rosta was a dark horse at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, his team is once again considered an underdog.
“Whichever matchup comes next on Sunday, we will be ready. The upcoming domestic challenges will perfectly prepare us for the EHF Finals and in 48 hours anything can happen.”