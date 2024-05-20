20231024

Miklós Rosta: “We can surprise the German clubs”

20 May 2024, 11:00

Miklós Rosta’s big decision in the previous season paid off in multiple ways. The Hungarian handballer’s club, Dinamo Bucuresti, is preparing for the EHF Finals Men 2024 as the only non-German club among the four competitors.

One of the most successful coaches in European handball history, the three-time EHF Champions League winner Xavi Pascual, personally vouched for Miklos Rosta a year ago. The line player wanted to learn from the Spaniard and play more minutes, thus he moved to the Romanian capital.

Since Rosta’s arrival from OTP Bank – PICK Szeged, Dinamo only lost to two teams, Sporting and Füchse Berlin, both in the group matches of the EHF European League Men 2023/24. However, since the knockout stages started, the Romanian powerhouse won every match. First Bjerringbro-Silkeborg in the play-offs, then Skjern Handbold in the quarter-finals.

“I came here to learn, to be a better handball player and to be a crucial member of our successful campaigns,” says the Hungarian line player who signed for three seasons with the plan of playing the whole game, not only some minutes as he did behind Bence Banhidi in Szeged. “If somebody said that in this season we will compete in the EHF Finals with Dinamo, and qualify to the Olympic Games as well as finishing fifth at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 with the national team, I would have quickly accepted it.”

Everything happened almost as he had planned. With his club, they reached the final four of the Romanian Cup, leading the domestic league without one loss and will fly to Hamburg to face SG Flensburg-Handewitt in the semi-final of the EHF Finals Men 2024. On the other hand, with the national team, he made history finishing fifth in Germany and steering their ship back to the Olympic Games after a 12-year hiatus, as they missed the competition both in Rio and Tokyo. On top of that, Rosta’s son was born during the EHF EURO.

EURO24M Hungary Vs Slovenia AR60918 AH Axel Heimken Kolektiff

On home court, Hungary qualified for the Olympic Games only a few months after the miracle at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 and Rosta showed once more that his role in the national team is more than Bence Banhidi’s sub. “We had a great atmosphere in Tatabanya, a dream came true for me and I still cannot believe what we achieved.”

“Against Sporting and Füchse Berlin, we did not find the rhythm, but we became much stronger as the season progressed. On the other hand, although I never needed extra motivation, my son’s arrival gave me an additional boost,” highlights the 203 cm tall line player, whose father and uncle were both national team players.

The Rosta family planned to move together to Bucharest at the beginning of 2024, but as the season reached the stage where the players had to travel more and more, the reunion has not happened yet. “We see each other very often, even though they are still in Hungary. Being a father is a huge responsibility and the best feeling in the world.” Against Lithuania, Rosta has already experienced how it is to play in front of his child. “For me, only wearing the national jersey means extra motivation, but performing with him in the grandstands got me to a new level.”

The first season of Rosta’s three-year contract is almost done and the 25-year-old lineman’s performance put him in the spotlight. “Even though it is only the initial season for me with Dinamo, I have already got some calls about my future, as people saw what I am capable of on both sides of the court,” adds the Hungarian. Rosta believes that there is still a lot to learn and the fact that he sometimes plays entire games shows his attitude and his will to become better.

“I am pretty sure that I will start the next season in Bucharest, but I have dreams in my heart that stay secret for now.”

2024 02 20 CS DINAMO CSM Constanta B1 3 Neacsu Mihai

“Although this season is already considered a success story, there are still plenty of things to do and with Dinamo, we expect to win the two domestic tournaments while reaching the EHF Finals.”

On Saturday 25 May, SG Flensburg-Handewitt and Dinamo Bucuresti are set to open the EHF Finals with the first semi-final at 15:00 CEST. Three hours later, Rhein-Neckar Löwen will take on defending champions Füchse Berlin in the second semi-final at 18:00 CEST.

“Our squad would reach the knockout stage even in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. The line is full of experienced players like Vladimir Cupara, Luka Cindric and Lazar Kukic who know how to perform in two matches in two days. As the final takes place in Hamburg, I expect a full house with mostly German fans, but I am also confident that our followers will also make sure that they are heard.”

Rosta has never played in a final four system, but this does not affect his confidence. “With the season’s best performance, we can surprise the German clubs. With a perfect 60 minutes against Flensburg, the final will be the next game for us, but we also know that against any competitors we cannot relax even for a second.”

It may sound like a cliche, but the team of Dinamo will not only celebrate that they made it to Hamburg, but they also want to surprise the opponents. As Hungary with Rosta was a dark horse at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, his team is once again considered an underdog. 

“Whichever matchup comes next on Sunday, we will be ready. The upcoming domestic challenges will perfectly prepare us for the EHF Finals and in 48 hours anything can happen.”

Photos © Laurent Theophile, Axel Heimken / Kolektiff, Neacsu Mihai

