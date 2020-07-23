Draw date set for EHF European Cup

Following the announcement of all teams eligible to start in the new EHF European Cup, the EHF has now determined the draw date for the first playing round in both the men’s and women’s competition.

The round 2 draw will take place on Tuesday 1 September (not like previously announced on 28 July) in Vienna and while 19 pairings will be drawn in the EHF European Cup Men, nine pairings will be determined in the EHF European Cup Women.

In both cases the season will start in round 2 as the total number of teams allowed the first round to be skipped.

The women’s season will throw off with the first leg matches on 10/11 October followed by the second leg one week later. An overview of the 41 teams on the starting grid can be found here.

In the men’s competition the first leg will be played on 17/18 October and the second leg on 24/25 October. A list including all 51 participating teams can be found here.