Draw sets up promising Last 16 in EHF European Cup Men

25 November 2025, 11:30

With 16 teams remaining, the EHF European Cup Men 2025/26 is approaching its business end. The eight pairings for the Last 16 were drawn Tuesday at the European Handball House in Vienna, as the competition is set to resume in February.

Following the completion of round 3 last weekend, the 16 teams left in the competition didn't have to wait long to find out their next opponents. Tuesday's draw determined the eight match-ups for February, when each team hope to punch their ticket to the quarter-finals.

In the Last 16, last season's runners-up HC Izvidac host RK Trimo Trebnje in the first leg, while Runar Sandefjord, who also were semi-finalists in 2024/25, start with an away game at MOL Tatabanya KC.

Olympiacos SFP, quarter-finalists last season and runners-up in 2023/24, are set to meet BK-46, while former EHF Champions League winners RK Celje Pivovarna Laško have been paired with Besiktas JK.

First leg of Last 16 scheduled for 14/15 February 2026

Prior to the draw, the 16 teams were seeded into two pots. No country protection rule applied, but no teams from the same country have been drawn against each other.

The first leg of the Last 16 is scheduled for 14/15 February 2026, the second leg for the following weekend of 21/22 February 2026. The eight winners progress to the quarter-finals in March and April.

Draw for the EHF European Cup Men 2025/26 Last 16

  • Olympiacos SFP (GRE) vs BK-46 (FIN)
  • HC Izvidac (BIH) vs RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO)
  • GRK Ohrid (MKD) vs HC Dukla Praha (CZE)
  • SKKP Handball Brno (CZE) vs Nilüfer BSK (TUR)
  • HCB Karvina (CZE) vs Balatonfüredi KSE (HUN)
  • MOL Tatabanya KC (HUN) vs Runar Sandefjord (NOR)
  • RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) vs Besiktas JK (TUR)
  • RK Konjuh Zivinice (BIH) vs ACS HC Buzau 2012 (ROU)

 

