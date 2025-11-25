“When I was starting to be a professional handball player, every team was seeking two-metre tall, 120 kilos, and they should just shoot as hard as possible. Now the game has completely changed. The rules are also a little bit changed for the offensive players, so they can be small and really fast, and I think it’s more important today to have a really good offence,” says Landin.
“For 15 years, you always said ‘you win the Champions League or the World Championship if you have the best defence, the best goalkeeper.’ Now it matters to have the best defence and the best goalkeeper, but you just have to score a little bit more goals than the other side.”
Because of how the game has evolved, with increasing numbers of smaller, faster players who favour one-on-one situations in attack, life has become much more difficult for defenders.
“It's really difficult to be the defence player today, basically because there's one-against-one every time. If they [the attackers] miss, they get a free throw or the penalty. If they score, they get the goals, so I have the feeling they always have a second chance,” says Landin. And how do those changes impact his work as a goalkeeper, for instance, in terms of positioning?