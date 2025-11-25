“I always try to remember what I was thinking about when the heat is really on and you have everything to lose, but you also have everything to win. I think I like it more and more, that I stood often in those situations,” says Aalborg Håndbold goalkeeper Niklas Landin, speaking of the part of the game he enjoys the most — crunch time.

“I always like to train this mental game, specifically at the end of the game — as in the last 15, 10 minutes of the game. That's where I think the best keepers improve at the highest level, if they are mentally in the game.

“I really like to watch the opponent when I see they could lose the game — if they had taken a shot and they missed it, then maybe they lose one point or two points. I really appreciate this mind game, because there's a lot of thinking; a lot of mental significance in the game.”