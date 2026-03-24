But this raw diamond needed to be polished — just because you have physical abilities does not mean that you will turn into a world-class player. “The first thing I actually did on the court was to defend,” he says. “It’s something that I have always loved, the possibility to break an offence just by one action.”

Maybe it’s because he started at such a young age, but Elohim Prandi has always loved defending, especially the mental part that comes with it. “It’s like a fight, one versus one, and very often with the same player you attack against as well. It’s like a game within the game, and just because you won the first five rounds, does not mean you will win the sixth. You have to be on your toes all the time,” he decrypts.

Sometimes, on the court, the French left back gets the feeling that some of his opponents are not too happy about having to go against him. “It’s not fear, no,” he laughs, “but some of them know they are going to have a tough time. They know that if they want to score, it’s not going to be easy and that it’s going to be a huge fight for them.”