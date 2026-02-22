Thüringer, Motherson and Zagreb progress to EHF European League quarter-finals

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
22 February 2026, 20:00

The final round of the EHF European League Women 2025/26 group phase determined the last teams for the quarter-finals, as Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC secured a victory against CS Minaur Baia Mare to finish second in group A, while last year's bronze medallists, JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball, defeated Viborg HK in Denmark to claim the top spot in group D, as part of the highlight matches.

The reigning champions, Thüringer HC, booked group A's first place with an away win against Larvik, MOL Esztergom and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold finished in first and second place in group B, respectively, while HC Lokomotiva Zagreb triumphed against CS Rapid Bucuresti in Romania to win the race for group C's second place ahead of Tertnes Bergen.

Last but not least, the quarter-finals are scheduled to be played next month, and the line-up is as follows:

  • Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) vs Thüringer HC (GER)
  • Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs MOL Esztergom (HUN)
  • Viborg HK (DEN) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU)
  • HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA)

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP A

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) 28:26 (13:10)

With a quarter-final ticket on the line, the hosts began the match on the front foot by taking an early four-goal lead (6:2) in the opening minutes, but Dragan Adžic's squad did not stop there, as they were already five goals up in the 25th minute (12:7). Baia Mare managed to narrow down the difference until half-time (13:10), but the Hungarian club was still in full control. Subsequently, Anna Kukely and her teammates increased the tempo after the break and the advantage was on the rise once again, reaching seven goals (25:18) in the 52nd minute, ending Baia Mare's hopes of securing a positive result. Veteran goalkeeper Barbara Arenhart made nine saves and helped Motherson celebrate a win, while Amelia Lundbäck and Alba Spugnini scored seven goals each and were the match's joint-top scorers.

Motherson Vs Minaur 3 Ferenc Zengő
Ferenc Zengő
Motherson Vs Minaur 2 Ferenc Zengő
Ferenc Zengő
Motherson Vs Minaur 1 Ferenc Zengő
Ferenc Zengő
Motherson Vs Minaur 4 Ferenc Zengő
Ferenc Zengő

GROUP D

Viborg HK (DEN) vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA) 32:33 (15:18)

The eventual winner at the Biocirc Arena was destined to finish on top of group D with only a point separating the clubs in the standings, and the nervy start to the match was inevitable with the score being level in the 11th minute (7:7). However, a four-goal run inspired by Nadia Offendal followed and put Dijon on course to take a decent advantage at the break. Last year's bronze medallists continued to dominate in the second half and Viborg HK were unable to get close to Dijon's lead until the last 60 seconds, when a single goal (31:32) was the difference. Stine Lønborg proved crucial in the end, as the playmaker scored the final goal for Clement Alcacer's squad, taking her match tally to eight goals, while two other players — Dijon's Lilou Pintat and Viborg's Simone Petersen — also finished on eight goals.

Viborg JDA 1 Half (21)
Viborg HK
Viborg JDA 2 Half (1)
Viborg HK
Viborg JDA 1 Half (11)
Viborg HK

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

Larvik (NOR) vs Thüringer HC (GER) 28:34 (17:17)

GROUP B

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) vs Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) 21:21 (11:11)
HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER) vs MOL Esztergom (HUN) 31:31 (13:15)

GROUP C

VfL Oldenburg (GER) vs Tertnes Bergen (NOR) 32:36 (15:15)
CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) 24:29 (13:17)

GROUP D

CSM Corona Brasov (ROU) vs KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) 33:30 (18:14)

22022026 Rapid Zagreb 356
Sabin Malisevschi
22022026 Rapid Zagreb 404
Sabin Malisevschi
20260222 HSG MOL Hauf Timon Peters
Timon Peters
20260222 HSG MOL Ballai Timon Peters
Timon Peters
Larvik Vs Thu 1 Svein André Svendsen
Svein André Svendsen
Larvik Vs Thu 2 Svein André Svendsen
Svein André Svendsen
20260221 Corona Zaglebie 33 Dan Potor
Dan Potor
20260221 Corona Zaglebie 32 Dan Potor
Dan Potor
Vfl Oldenburg Tertnes Bergen I 95724
Der Sportfotograf - Fleix Schlikis
Vfl Oldenburg Tertnes Bergen I 95856
Der Sportfotograf - Fleix Schlikis
20260222 NFH Chambray Touraine Handball 023 2304
Brian Mortensen, BetaMy Foto
20260222 NFH Chambray Touraine Handball 013 2204
Brian Mortensen, BetaMy Foto

Main photo © Sabin Malisevschi

Buzau Vs Konjuh 1 Dan Moldoveanu
