The reigning champions, Thüringer HC, booked group A's first place with an away win against Larvik, MOL Esztergom and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold finished in first and second place in group B, respectively, while HC Lokomotiva Zagreb triumphed against CS Rapid Bucuresti in Romania to win the race for group C's second place ahead of Tertnes Bergen.

Last but not least, the quarter-finals are scheduled to be played next month, and the line-up is as follows:

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) vs Thüringer HC (GER)

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs MOL Esztergom (HUN)

Viborg HK (DEN) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU)

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA)

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP A

With a quarter-final ticket on the line, the hosts began the match on the front foot by taking an early four-goal lead (6:2) in the opening minutes, but Dragan Adžic's squad did not stop there, as they were already five goals up in the 25th minute (12:7). Baia Mare managed to narrow down the difference until half-time (13:10), but the Hungarian club was still in full control. Subsequently, Anna Kukely and her teammates increased the tempo after the break and the advantage was on the rise once again, reaching seven goals (25:18) in the 52nd minute, ending Baia Mare's hopes of securing a positive result. Veteran goalkeeper Barbara Arenhart made nine saves and helped Motherson celebrate a win, while Amelia Lundbäck and Alba Spugnini scored seven goals each and were the match's joint-top scorers.