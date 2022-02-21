Draw to set quarter- and semi-final pairings

The EHF European Cup Men is approaching the business end of its 2021/22 season with the draw for the quarter- and the semi-finals.

The draw will take place in the EHF Office in Vienna on Tuesday at 11:00 CET and will be streamed live on the Home of Handball Twitch page and YouTube channel.

After the Last 16 was contested over the last two weekends, seven teams have been confirmed for the quarter-finals. One second-leg match in the Last 16, between SKIF Krasnodar and Drammen HK, has not been played and a decision about the outcome of this tie is pending.

The seven teams confirmed are from seven different countries, and include the winners of the former EHF Challenge Cup in 2013, SKA Minsk.

No seeding and no country protection rule apply to the draw, so all teams will be picked from one pot and the two teams from Russia or Norway could meet each other.

After the four quarter-final pairings have been determined, another draw will decide who the winner of each pairing will meet in the semi-finals.

The first leg of the quarter-finals is scheduled for 26/27 March; the second leg for 3/4 April. The semi-finals will be contested on 23/24 April and 30 April/1 May.

Teams for the EHF European Cup Men 2021/22 quarter-final draw:

SKA Minsk (BLR)

Talent tym Plzenskeho kraje (CZE)

Nærbø IL (NOR)

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)

HC Victor (RUS)

HSC Suhr Aarau (SUI)

Alingsås HK (SWE)

Drammen HK (NOR) or SKIF Krasnodar (RUS)