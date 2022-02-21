Sokolic: “Velenje still have room for improvement”

The 2020/21 season is becoming a distant memory for RK Gorenje Velenje. The Slovenian club returned to the domestic throne after eight years, beating RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko to the Slovenian league title for the first time since 2012/13.

Velenje also starred on international level, reaching the semi-final of the EHF European Cup Men where they narrowly went down against eventual champions AEK Athens HC.

No wonder Velenje were starting their 2021/22 campaign with high hopes in the EHF European League Men. Europe’s second-tier competition would give additional wind in the wings to the many young, talented players in Velenje’s squad.

While not fully living up to their billing yet after seven rounds of the group phase, Velenje are ranked fifth in group C with three points – but they still are hopeful of reaching at least the fourth position, which would give them entry to the knockout phase.