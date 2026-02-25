Bana and other federation executives took the time for analysis during the past month to be ready to move on with another head coach.
“We made a list of three or four names, and we all thought that Talant Dujshebaev was our No. 1 on that list,” Bana said. “When I first talked to him on the phone, he reminded me that he had called his son Daniel in honour of [French former coaching great] Daniel Costantini. He also spoke about the honour to coach this team, how it belonged to the top, and how he was really motivated by the challenge.”
Talant Dujshebaev is the only coach to have won the EHF Champions League four times — three with Ciudad Real (2006, 2008, 2009) and one with Kielce (2016). He also won the most coveted trophy in European club handball as a player, in 1994.
He has previous experience in leading a national team from his stints with Hungary (2014-16) and Poland (2016-17).
Dujshebaev will first lead France in two friendlies against Spain
“Coaching France is something that I wanted more than anything else, given how good their current generation of players is,” Dujshebaev said.
“My goal with these players is to win everything, to beat again Germany, Denmark… I’m very proud that my profile caught the eye of the French federation, and even more proud that I was chosen.”
Interestingly, Dujshebaev will first be on the French bench for two upcoming friendly games against Spain, whose squad includes his sons, Alex and Dani.
Dujshebaev's first competitive matches with France are in mid-May, when the team play a two-leg play-off against Czechia for a ticket to the 2027 IHF World Championship.
main image © Roland Peka