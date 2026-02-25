Days have been long in the past couple of weeks at the Maison du Handball in Créteil. Two years after winning gold at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, France started the 2026 edition as the defending champions but returned from Herning with a disappointing seventh place.

“Clearly not the result we wanted,” said head coach Guillaume Gille, who took a few weeks to consider his future.

Ultimately, the former centre back decided to step down from his position — and he will be replaced by Talant Dujshebaev, the Spanish head coach of Polish Machineseeker EHF Champions League contenders Industria Kielce.

"The national team has been my daily bread for the past 30 years"

Gille, who also led France to Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021, said “the national team has been my daily bread for the past 30 years, since my first international game in 1996. To have been through so many adventures and missions is just crazy.

“I’m completely aware that I was not able to guide my team to success at the EURO. That guided me to so many questions. And with all the love that I have for this jersey, the respect that I owe to this institution, you just can’t cheat when you are talking about the France national team.”

Overall, Guillaume Gille’s journey as head coach of the France national team is a successful one. Apart from the Olympic and EHF EURO gold, he led the team to silver at the EHF EURO 2022 and bronze at the 2025 IHF World Championship.

“I know how much the national team owe to Guillaume, as he took the wheel of the team when it was in shambles in 2020,” said Philippe Bana, President of the French Handball Federation.