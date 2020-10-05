The European Handball Federation and CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, have entered a strategic partnership that sees CTS EVENTIM becoming the official ticketing partner for the EHF EUROs in 2022 and 2024.

The agreement guarantees the delivery of customer-friendly ticketing services for all handball fans in line with the expectations and needs for a premium sports event such as the EHF EUROs. CTS EVENTIM was selected as partner in a Europe-wide tendering process.

The partnership is aimed at achieving capacity crowds and providing the technical means for the EHF and the respective local organising committees to achieve the budgeted financial ticketing result for each European Handball Championship. The agreement also includes the development of an international customer data base for the EHF.

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: "Together with CTS EVENTIM as a strong and experienced partner at its side, the EHF centralises the ticketing for the EHF EUROs in 2022 and 2024. This is an investment into the future of our flagship national team event and milestone in our overall all digital strategy for the next decade. Through this partnership we are expecting an internationalization of ticket sales while offering the highest-possible quality and service standards for all handball fans."

Alexander Ruoff, Chief Operating Officer of CTS EVENTIM, commented: "We very much appreciate EHF’s landmark decision to take ticketing into their own hands. We are pleased to provide EHF and the LOCs not only with our established and acknowledged strengths in technology and marketing, but also with the unique combination of our expertise in international sporting majors and our in-depth knowledge of local markets. The EHF can count, of course, on the reliability of our services even in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. CTS EVENTIM looks very much forward to this partnership and to taking EHF’s ticketing to the next level."

The first tickets for the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 are expected to go on sale in November 2020.

The Men’s EHF EURO 2022 (13 to 30 January 2022) will be held in Hungary and Slovakia; the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 has been awarded to Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro (4 to 20 November 2022).

The Men’s EHF EURO 2024 (12 to 28 January 2024) will be played in Germany, while the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 will be organised by Hungary, Austria and Switzerland (28 November to 15 December 2024).