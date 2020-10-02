New look and regulations mark beginning of ebt season

The new ebt season officially throws off today with several new regulation changes and a fresh look communicated to the beach handball community.

Last week the EHF’s beach handball brand identity was launched, complete with a new logo for beach competitions – including a new logo for the European Beach Tour.

The new logos and brand will be present throughout all ebt tournaments for the 2020/21 season and beyond.

Regulation changes

The new brand is not the only new introduction to the 2020/21 campaign as, due to the fast development in beach handball and the ebt competitions, the EHF Beach Handball Commission decided to update the ebt season regulations.

Among the adaptations to the regulations:

National Beach Handball Team Week : in the week from 14 to 20 June 2021 no ebt tournament shall take place

: in the week from 14 to 20 June 2021 no ebt tournament shall take place Organiser points : points for tournament criteria were updated and focus is made on the mini beach handball activities

: points for tournament criteria were updated and focus is made on the mini beach handball activities EHF education courses : the official EHF beach handball education courses are organised during the ebt tournament Camelot in the Netherlands from 27 to 30 May 2021. The tournament will be granted with additional points for the organisation of the referees, delegates and coaches course

: the official EHF beach handball education courses are organised during the ebt tournament Camelot in the Netherlands from 27 to 30 May 2021. The tournament will be granted with additional points for the organisation of the referees, delegates and coaches course Draw: The draw of the groups at an ebt tournament shall follow the ebt ranking of the current season from now on. In order to maintain this system, it is very important to receive the results and reports from each tournament as soon as possible, at least three days after the end of the tournament.

To read the regulations in full click here.

ebt Finals

The application process for hosting the next ebt Finals 2021, which is planned to be played from 3 to 6 June 2021, is open and the National Federations and ebt organisers are encouraged to send their application until 30 November 2020.

The line-up of qualified teams for the ebt Finals 2021 was also confirmed with 15 of the 16 teams from the women’s and men’s competitions fixed.

Joining the defending champions from the 2019 edition are the best 12 teams from the 2018/19 ranking and the two best teams from the 2019/20 ranking. The 15 clubs will be joined by one wildcard as chosen by the organiser.

Women

Defending champions: A M Team Almeria. Best 12 season 18/19: Westsite Amsterdam, BHC Plan B – XP Sports, ESP BHC Plan B - XP Sports, Multichem-Szentendrei N.K.E., HT GRU JUKO Piotrków Trybunalski, Toyota MHC Dubrava, BHC 2areg, CAIPIranhas, SPORT CLUB Senec, GRD Leça - Love Tiles, Beachqueens, The Danish Beachhandball Dream, A.C.Spartacus Goalbet. Best 2 season 19/20: BHT Pyrki Poznan, Autoinwest SAS Gdansk.

Men

Defending champions: Pinturas Andalucía BM Playa Sevilla. Best 12 season 18/19: DETONO Zagreb, Hír-Sat BHC, CBMP Ciudad de Malaga, TSHV Camelot, GRD Leça – SPAR, 12 Monkeys Köln BHC, BHT DAMY RADE Inowroclaw, BHC 2areg, SPORT CLUB Senec Seniori, HEI Beach handball, BHV Wasserschloss, Kiklopes Alexandroupolis - Beach Boys. Best 2 season 19/20: SG Schurwald, Duna House Fervas BHC.

Ivana Jelic, Beach Handball Manager at the EHF, said: “Together with a new brand identity and the alteration of the regulations, we are looking forward with positivity towards a safe return of beach handball for the 2020/21 season.

“Beach handball, like all sports, has suffered at the hands of Covid-19 but we are determined, with the help and support of the federations, clubs and everyone in the beach community, to approach the new season with optimism.

“We believe the changes that have been implemented will not only make competition stronger for the forthcoming season but elevate the profile of the sport further.”

Further details regarding the ebt will also be updated on the official ebt website.

See you at the beach!