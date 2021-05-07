EHF EURO 2022 tickets now on sale for Szeged and Debrecen

Less than 24 hours after the preliminary round groups were drawn for the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia on Thursday, tickets for all venues have gone on sale.



The last two host cities to join are Debrecen, which hosts group A, and Szeged (group C) in Hungary. For both groups preliminary round packages will be available as of this Friday, 12:00 hrs CEST.



CTS EVENTIM is the European Handball Federation’s official ticketing partner for the EHF EURO and all tickets are available at tickets.eurohandball.com. An FAQ section is also available on the website.



Tickets for all tournament phases in Kosice (preliminary round), Bratislava (preliminary and main round) and Budapest (preliminary and main round + final weekend) have already gone on sale.



The Men’s EHF EURO 2022 is played from 13 to 30 January 2022. Day tickets for all venues will be available in autumn 2021.



Fans, who would like to stay up to date and not miss the start of sales, can also subscribe to the EHF EURO newsletter at go.eurohandball.com/ehfeuro.



Preliminary round groups drawn



The 24 teams that will vie for the EHF EURO 2022 title learned who they will face in the first stage of the event when the draw took place on Thursday.



The draw was held in Budapest, where the next Men’s EHF EURO champions will be crowned after the final on 30 January next year.



The 24 teams were split into six preliminary round groups of four sides, from which the top two squads in each will progress to the main round.

Group A (Debrecen): Slovenia, Denmark, North Macedonia, Montenegro

Group B (Budapest): Portugal, Hungary, Iceland, Netherlands

Group C (Szeged): Croatia, Serbia, France, Ukraine

Group D (Bratislava): Germany, Austria, Belarus, Poland

Group E (Bratislava): Spain, Sweden, Czech Republic, Bosnia-Herzegovina

Group F (Kosice): Norway, Russia, Slovakia, Lithuania