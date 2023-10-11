EHF European League campaign ‘ALL IN – Greatness is earned’ launched

The central idea behind the campaign is that there are no givens in the EHF European League. Only the players and teams who are willing to go ALL IN will be able to earn greatness.

‘ALL IN – Greatness is earned’ highlights the work ethic of the players, who are pushing themselves to the limit each week in pursuit of glory. It inspires players and fans alike to embrace the journey that comes with striving for greatness. It also showcases the league as one of Europe’s top-level competitions.

A promo video produced by Infront and the media team of EHF Marketing GmbH features the dynamic brushstroke element first introduced for the EHF Finals 2023 last May and emphasises the hard work a player has to deliver – on and off the court – in order to succeed. The campaign also includes key visuals with the same brushstroke and the ALL IN design element. The official hashtag of the campaign is #Allin.

The group matches of the EHF European League Men start next Tuesday (17 October). In a next step, the campaign will also be produced for the EHF European League Women, where the last qualification round is scheduled for November before the start of the group phase in January 2024.