Hopefuls versus experienced EHF EURO stalwarts as round 1 concludes
Round 1 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers will conclude on Thursday with four games, following an action-packed start to the phase on Wednesday. Eight teams will play their first qualifiers as they vie for the 20 berths available for the final tournament in Hungary, Austria and Switzerland at the end of next year.
At the end of the qualifiers, in April 2024, the two top-ranked teams in each of the eight groups will progress to the EHF EURO 2024, along with the four best-ranked third-placed teams across all groups.
While the qualifiers are ongoing, the EHF EURO Cup 2024 is also being played, with the three co-hosts plus defending title holders Norway taking part. The first round of the EHF EURO Cup 2024 matches will take place on Wednesday, while Thursday will see qualifier games exclusively.
GROUP 2
Thursday 12 October, 20:15 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Germany are one of just four nations to have played every edition of the EHF EURO, although they have only taken a medal once, at the first edition on home turf in 1994
- Ukraine made it to every EHF EURO from the competition’s inception in 1994 through to 2014, and have been waiting to return to the final tournament since then
- Germany and Ukraine have met on court 11 times before, with Germany holding the upper hand in the historic balance at eight victories
- right back Alicia Stolle (foot injury) and right wing Amelie Berger (illness) will be missing from Germany’s line-up for the match
Remembering the time when I played in the Second Bundesliga, I can imagine what it might be like in the First Bundesliga. German players are very well developed physically, they are enduring. They have quick transitions and very strong technical shots. They have great chemistry, almost everyone is in good shape. So we have something to prepare for. First of all, we need to think about defence. It is also very important to work on our confidence and game control. We have to prepare mentally, as it is difficult to change something drastically physically in a few days.
GROUP 3
Thursday 12 October, 19:30 CEST, live on EHFTV
- after a patchy qualification record prior to 2014, Netherlands have made it to every EHF EURO since then and ranked inside the top 10 on every occasion
- Netherlands had a strong run of medal years from 2015 to 2019, which saw them win silver at the EHF EURO 2016 and bronze at the EHF EURO 2018, as well as silver, bronze and gold medals at the World Championships held in 2015, 2017 and 2019, respectively
- Portugal have qualified for the final tournament once before, in 2008, which represents their only participation in a major international championship
- this will be the first official match between Netherlands and Portugal since 2002, with the historic record at two wins for Netherlands and one for Portugal
- MVP of the 2019 World Championship, Estavana Polman, will be absent from the Netherlands squad as she is not yet at full capacity after knee surgery, but the top scorer of the 2019 World Championship Lois Abbingh and All-star Team goalkeeper at the same event Tess Lieder are both back after maternity leave
I expect an exciting game against Portugal. I know that Portugal are rising, they’ve had some good results last year. But I think we are the favorites in this game and we want to show our fans our best way of playing. I think it’s always an advantage to play in front of your own fans.
GROUP 7
Thursday 12 October, 18:30 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Sweden have missed only two editions of the EHF EURO, back in 1998 and 2000, and have won medals twice — silver in 2010 and bronze in 2014
- Sweden narrowly missed a place in the EHF EURO 2022 semi-finals as they ranked behind the two finalists, Norway and Denmark, on the main round table, ultimately finishing fifth
- co-hosts of the upcoming Women’s World Championship, the current Sweden team has been a rising threat in recent years, making the Olympic semi-finals for the first time ever at Tokyo 2020 and also placing fifth at the World Championship in 2021
- Faroe Islands debuted in the qualifiers in 2016 and have been steady participants since, but have yet to secure a berth at the EHF EURO
- Faroe Islands have never beaten Sweden, with the sides having met four times before
I have been looking forward to this week and I expect us to win twice this week. We focus on our game and will do what we can to get better and stronger before the championships on home soil in December. It is also great to have some really good players back in the team after injuries.
GROUP 8
Thursday 12 October, 21:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Denmark have played every final EHF EURO tournament while Kosovo are vying for their first appearance at the event following their debut in the qualifiers in 2016
- after being an early powerhouse in the EHF EURO, with five final appearances in the first six editions and three trophies in that period, Denmark returned to the final in 2022, where they were defeated by Norway
- Denmark counted two players in the All-star Team at the EHF EURO 2022: left wing Emma Friis and best defender Kathrine Heindahl
- Denmark captain and stalwart goalkeeper Sandra Toft will sit out for the two matches, as coach Jesper Jensen gives time to Althea Reinhardt and Anna Kristensen with the World Championship on the horizon
- while all other groups count four teams, group 8 has only three, meaning this group will have only one match per round and each side will play only four games as opposed to the usual six. This will be the first encounter between Denmark and Kosovo
Firstly, I'm really looking forward to playing with the national team again as it's always a great pleasure. Secondly, I expect that we will have a good match against Kosovo, where we will have the opportunity to test slightly different constellations in both our attack and defence. I’m also looking forward to feeling the support from all the fans here in Denmark again.