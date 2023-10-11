Hopefuls versus experienced EHF EURO stalwarts as round 1 concludes

At the end of the qualifiers, in April 2024, the two top-ranked teams in each of the eight groups will progress to the EHF EURO 2024, along with the four best-ranked third-placed teams across all groups.

While the qualifiers are ongoing, the EHF EURO Cup 2024 is also being played, with the three co-hosts plus defending title holders Norway taking part. The first round of the EHF EURO Cup 2024 matches will take place on Wednesday, while Thursday will see qualifier games exclusively.

GROUP 2

Germany vs Ukraine

Thursday 12 October, 20:15 CEST, live on EHFTV