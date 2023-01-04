EHF European League Women to be broadcast across Europe

Broadcasters across the Continent have signed up to show matches from the second-tier European competition, which starts its group phase this Saturday (7 January 2023). There will also be comprehensive streamed coverage on the EHF's on-demand platform, EHFTV, throughout the group phase.

Fans in Austria, Spain, Germany, Türkiye and the UK will be able to watch the group phase on EHFTV before local broadcasters pick up coverage for the later stages of the competition, particularly the EHF Finals.



Digital coverage adding to the experience

Online coverage from the EHF will enhance the broadcast coverage. The eurohandball.com live ticker, available by clicking the match information for each specific game, provides a live rundown of actions such as goals, punishments, team and player statistics, and more. The live ticker brings the statistics straight from the playing hall to the fans at home through on-site management.

Meanwhile, the dedicated European League social media channels will provide clips of the best moments, scores and results, photo galleries, and reposting of the clubs' best content on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The last round of the group phase will also be covered on the eurohandball.com live blog, as the final quarter-final spots are decided.

The coverage will make it easy for fans around Europe to sit back, relax and know exactly what is taking place in the European League.