Director Sales Zoltan Nagy (40, pictured below, left) and Director Partners Karl Gustavsson (32, right) have now joined EHF Marketing’s board, which is led by Managing Director David Szlezak, alongside the existing members Assistant Managing Director Nina Kernmayer, Director Media Miguel Mateo, Director Implementation Georg Rieck as well as Director Events Lisa Wiederer who is currently on maternity leave.

EHF Marketing Managing Director David Szlezak says: "With a healthy mixture of internal experience and external expertise, our revamped management board is ready to deliver and approach the further exploitation of the European handball club competitions.

"Adding Zoltan and Karl to the board has been the natural next step in our development. Ever since they joined EHF Marketing, they have paid back the trust that we put into them."

Nagy joined EHF Marketing in October 2022 and heads the company’s sales department. He arrived in Vienna with a proven track record in the field, including 14 years of experience in sports advertising and sponsorship/partnership where he supported rights holders to improve their sponsorship sales strategy and the subsequent implementation.

His career also included a stint with Sportfive (then Lagardère Sports), the international sports marketing agency, in Hungary between 2016 and 2017.

Karl Gustavsson has been working for EHF Marketing since February 2023. From 2019 to 2023 he was the club manager of IF Hallby Handballclub, a team in Sweden’s first division. For the IHF World Championship 2023 in Sweden and Poland, he also worked as a project manager for the host city Jönköping.

New staff arrivals

The changes amid the management board are complemented by several new staff arrivals which have strengthened EHF Marketing since start of the season.

Four young professionals – Jakob Grausenburger, Hannah Hauswaldt, Kamil Kotvan and Etienne Boumaza – have been hired through the first edition of the EHF FINAL4 Business Scouting Days, a special recruitment event which took place on the fringes of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 in June.

Emil Lundin strengthens the sales department. Marie Vlasákova and Dario Trigilia complete the set of new staff arrivals at EHF Marketing.

One position is vacant as the company is looking for an content and event manager.

"EHF Marketing looks back at a very successful season 2022/23 in which we met and went beyond our KPIs for digital reach and TV coverage," says David Szlezak.

"The strong Machineseeker EHF Champions League’s sponsor portfolio consists of the Germany-based Machineseeker Group as title partner alongside the competition’s partners MOL Group from Hungary, Modular System from Poland and our long-term partner Gorenje from Slovenia.

"We have a stable base to build upon and a strong team at hand to be even more successful in 2023/24."