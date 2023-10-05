Humans of beach handball: Meike Kruijer

The summer of 2023 is unlikely to be one of those that Meike Kruijer will forget for the time being. The young star played a big role in the Dutch success at the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 in Nazare, Portugal, where they finished runners-up behind champions Germany.

With a silver medal around her neck – and the title of her team's best scorer at the championship with 120 points – Kruijer helped put the Netherlands in the history books of beach handball. It is namely one of the biggest results in Dutch beach handball ever.

Written in the stars

For Kruijer, however, it was no surprise that she had to follow the path of beach handball.

“I started playing handball when I was five years old. My mother, aunts and nieces are and were all playing handball, so for me it was an easy choice to do the same. When I was 14, I played beach handball for the first time. My niece (Anna Buter, who also plays for the national team) already did it and when I watched her, I was curious to do it by myself,” the young star says.

With a very handball-friendly family, Kruijer started her career early. And even though it was an easy and safe choice for her, it is something she enjoys a lot.

“I love playing beach handball and handball in general. The variety between these two is great because you need a lot of different skills to be good at both, but at the same time they complement each other,” she says with a smile.