Humans of beach handball: Meike Kruijer
Dutch beach handball player Meike Kruijer is not someone to forget. At only 20 years of age, she has already achieved more as a player than some others might ever achieve in their whole career.
The summer of 2023 is unlikely to be one of those that Meike Kruijer will forget for the time being. The young star played a big role in the Dutch success at the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 in Nazare, Portugal, where they finished runners-up behind champions Germany.
With a silver medal around her neck – and the title of her team's best scorer at the championship with 120 points – Kruijer helped put the Netherlands in the history books of beach handball. It is namely one of the biggest results in Dutch beach handball ever.
Written in the stars
For Kruijer, however, it was no surprise that she had to follow the path of beach handball.
“I started playing handball when I was five years old. My mother, aunts and nieces are and were all playing handball, so for me it was an easy choice to do the same. When I was 14, I played beach handball for the first time. My niece (Anna Buter, who also plays for the national team) already did it and when I watched her, I was curious to do it by myself,” the young star says.
With a very handball-friendly family, Kruijer started her career early. And even though it was an easy and safe choice for her, it is something she enjoys a lot.
“I love playing beach handball and handball in general. The variety between these two is great because you need a lot of different skills to be good at both, but at the same time they complement each other,” she says with a smile.
The special spirit
Every time Kruijer enters the court as a Dutch national player, it is a very special moment for her. A moment, that gives her nothing but good feelings.
“The feeling when I wear orange and sing the national anthem is amazing. Just like the adrenaline rush you get, the focus it brings, and the feeling of giving 100 per cent as a team. It is an honour to play for the Dutch national team,” Kruijer says.
But it is not only on the court where Kruijer enjoys life as a national team player. Also, outside the court is completely worth it.
“It's always fun with my teammates, and we laugh about many things,” she says about the time off the court during the beach handball season.
Meike Kruijer dreams of many more great moments to come together with the Dutch national team. Hopefully, this last season has just been the beginning for the rising star, who has a lot of ambitions and hopes for the future.
"My dream is to win a gold medal, that will be fantastic. I believe that we have enough qualities as a team to make this possible, as long as we all believe in it. I also hope that beach handball becomes an Olympic sport. This would be incredible for all athletes, and I will improve myself every day to achieve this."
Life beside beach handball
Even though Kruijer loves playing handball, that is not what takes up most of her time.
She plays handball for Dutch club JuRo Unirek VZV, with whom she has participated in the EHF European Cup in the past two seasons.
In 2022/23 she scored seven goals during the competition. But also, the young player has other interests and duties to do in her everyday life.
“Beside training, I study Industrial Engineering and I like to be with my family and friends. This makes planning one of the most important things in my life,” she says.
“I love to go on holiday. I also like to play other sports or just chilling with my friends, talking and laughing about anything, go to parties and play games.“
With a tight programme in handball and a busy study schedule, Kruijer makes the most of the summer season with handball and fun in the sun. So, perhaps the possibility of combining the things you love; handball, travelling and being with friends and teammates... it seems that beach handball is perfect for Meike Kruijer.
