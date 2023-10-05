MOTW schedule for October revealed

When the Machineseeker EHF Champions League returns to action with round 4 next week, THW Kiel and Industria Kielce will contest the MOTW in Germany on Wednesday 11 October – a duel between the only unbeaten team in group A (Kiel) and the competition’s runners-up of the past two seasons (Kielce).

In round 5, the MOTW features two former champions again as RK Celje Pivovarna Laško host Barça in Slovenia for their group B encounter on Wednesday 18 October.

And in round 6, the MOTW heads North for the eagerly awaited Scandinavian derby in group A between Aalborg Håndbold and Kolstad Handball in Denmark on Wednesday 25 October.

The EHF Champions League Women also features MOTWs in Slovenia and Denmark in the upcoming rounds in October.

When the competition resumes after its two-week national team break with round 5, Krim Mercator Ljubljana hope to extend their great season start in group B against three-time defending champions Vipers Kristiansand in the MOTW in Slovenia on Saturday 21 October.

Finally, the MOTW in round 6 travels to Denmark, where Odense Håndbold host SG BBM Bietigheim – one of the two teams in group A that have not dropped a point yet after four rounds – on Saturday 28 October.

All MOTW games are streamed live on EHFTV with English commentary and receive extensive coverage, including exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, across all EHF Champions League social media channels as well as on the live blog running each matchday on eurohandball.com.