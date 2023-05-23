EHF Marketing Launches Business Scouting Days 

The Business Scouting Days combine live event experiences with a professional recruiting process, giving applicants an inside look into the workings of the EHF Marketing team during the highlight events of the club competition season.

It’s an opportunity for those looking to advance their careers in handball and/or sports management. Applications are now open for positions such as Senior Sales Manager, Junior Sales Manager, Corporate Communications Manager and Handball Marketing Manager.

Interested professionals can experience a three-day recruiting process at Europe’s largest indoor sporting event.

Participation at the Business Scouting Days during the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023 in Cologne is a requirement. Mark your calendars and be sure to participate from 16 – 18 June 2023!

Applications for the position can be made via email to application@ehfmarketing.com.