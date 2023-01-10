EHF Marketing launches design contest

For the first time, EHF Marketing GmbH and its official sports supplier, Danish sports and fashion brand hummel, are launching a design contest, calling handball fans and artists worldwide to submit their creative ideas to be used for this year’s official merchandise for the marquee events of the EHF Champions League season: the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL 4 2023 in Cologne and the EHF FINAL4 Women 2023 in Budapest.

The ’Fanmade history’ contest offers fans and artists worldwide the unique opportunity to connect with Europe’s top-tier handball competitions and be part of the 2022/23 season highlight events.

Sketches, drawings, and designs can be uploaded HERE from Tuesday 10 January until Tuesday 7 February 2023. The best artworks will then be selected for a voting by fans, who can pick their favourite design until 20 February. The winner will be awarded €1.000, a €200 hummel voucher, and two tickets to either the EHF FINAL4 Women 2023 or TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023.

The winning entry will serve as the basis for the artwork to be displayed on the T-shirts and hoodies that will be officially launched and sold at the events in Budapest and Cologne.

All information regarding design guidelines and terms and conditions can be found on eurohandball.com.