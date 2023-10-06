EHF Summit: "What's next in the evolution of goalkeeping?"

Answers to these questions and more were offered on Thursday (5 October) and Friday at the inaugural Goalkeeper Summit in Vienna, organised by the European Handball Federation.

Gathered in Vienna, 42 goalkeepers, experts, coaches and players, met for two days of talks from some of the best minds of handball, including Mats Olsson, World Championship gold medallist with Sweden and current goalkeeping coach of the Norwegian women’s national team, and renowned sports psychologist Prof. Dr. Sc. Renata Baric and

Mats Olsson’s fascinating explanation of goalkeeper’s physical preparation and Claes Hellgren’s - also a former Swedish goalkeeper - brilliantly detailed explanation on the development of goalkeeper techniques are two examples of the captivating lectures on offer at the event.



Packed with handball innovation, knowledge sharing and friendly chatter amongst the community, the event brought together an unrivalled atmosphere.

Hear it from the experts

We talked to some of the experts on site to hear what they think is so valuable about what is happening at the goalkeeper summit.

Pedro Vieira, Assistant Coach and Goalkeeper Coach Kadetten Schaffhausen:

"The event is rich, innovative, something you cannot lose. You have the top speakers here. We go not only for talks on training itself, but also the psychology and physical conditioning, covering so many different areas for goalkeepers.

"We heard new things, new ideas, new tendencies, the game is changing and the people here are perfect for teaching us how it is changing and how to respond to this.”

Prof. Dr. Sc. Renata Baric (pictured below), author of the EHF manual “Mentally Fit in Handball”:

"I think that everyone who is working with people has to be in line with new information – a successful coach is one who is continuing to learn something and has to be in touch with new knowledge – especially in a top sport.

"In a top sport everyone’s reached a certain level of technical preparation of equipment, everything is already high-level and if you want to be really successful then you should focus on the small details and everything that can help you to take advantage in something small step is important. You can find some new resource of knowledge or experience from your colleague."

Claes Hellgren (pictured below), handball goalkeeper and fitness coach, former Sweden national team goalkeeper

"It’s important to share knowledge from old people like me, over to younger people, that’s how we develop. If you go back 100,000 years, we have always used experience to take it to the next level.

If we don’t talk and if we don’t get meetings, we don’t get development. It’s about innovating development – it’s called temporary monopolies, for the moment you might be the best at something, but it’s always only temporary because someone’s always going to find new things.

When I was young there was no mobile phone, but now everyone has it. What’s the next level? What’s AI going to do? How are we going to work if we don’t do the physical things? Can we train our brains to be a better goalie? That’s what’s going to come next."

With some of the best minds sharing new wisdom and invaluable knowledge in the ever evolving world of handball – missing the next summit would be a big mistake.

For those who want to get ahead and develop, the next goalkeeper summit is a can’t miss event to keep an eye out for.

Photos: Eva Manhart / Agentur Diener