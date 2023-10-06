Diana Lixandroiu following the footsteps of Cristina Neagu

Romania’s women’s under-19 national team ended a 16-year medal drought at European Championships by winning bronze at their home W19 EHF EURO 2023 last July.

One of the standout performers for the hosts was Diana Lixandroiu. Followers of YAC events certainly remember her from the W17 EHF EURO 2021, when the left back impressed by scoring 42 goals.

But this time, Lixandroiu even raised the bar further and contributed 51 goals to Romania’s run to the bronze medal, their best result in the competition since 2007.

For Diana, it is important to have role models in her life, as she follows the example of other people. "Handball became more than a sport for me from the moment I heard about Cristina Neagu. I think that was in 2015, when she won the Player of the Year award for the second time. Since then, I’ve told everyone that I will surpass Cristina Neagu. Look at me, I’ll be better than her. This is what has motivated me every day to become better and better", says Lixandroiu.

In the 14-minute-long documentary, she explains which role one of the best players in the world has in her life. "Cristina has helped me a lot on an individual level because I got the chance to talk to her about a lot of things and I’ve noticed how she acts around the other girls. Everyone respects her and she has a great personality, she knows how to behave and how to keep her energy levels up. And she also knows how to unite the team. Whenever Cristina is around, everyone is smiling, everyone is talking. She cares a lot about group cohesion and I hope that one day I’ll get to do the same things she does for the Romanian national team", concludes Diana.

The eyes of European handball will be on the brightest Romanian talent in the future, as she builds what promises to be a successful playing career.

The full video, in which Diana Lixandroiu, her mother Elena Paraschiv, EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu and Diana's teammate Alisia Boiciuc talk all things Lixandroius' life and talent is available on the EHF Home of Handball YouTube channel.

photo © 2023 Marius Ionescu