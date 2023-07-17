EHF Webinar features star football referees

Marciniak became only the second referee in the history of football to lead the finals of both the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Champions League in the same season.

Marciniak, who has been whistling on the highest level of international football since 2011, was in charge when Argentina beat France to the world title in Qatar last December. And six months later, he oversaw the marquee match in international club football when Manchester City prevailed over Inter.

One of the assistant referees in Marciniak’s team is Tomasz Listkiewicz – son of former FIFA referee Michal Listkiewicz, who on his turn was one of the linesmen for the 1990 World Cup final between Germany and Argentina.