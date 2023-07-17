First rounds of men’s and women’s EHF EC to be drawn

The draw time is set for 11:00 CEST. A live stream will be available on the EHF’s Home of Handball Youtube channel.

64 teams have registered for the EHF European Cup Women. Heading the field are defending champions Konyaalti BLD SK from Turkey, followed by the 2021/22 season winners, Rocasa Gran Canaria from Spain.

On Tuesday, round 2 (there is no round 1) of the competition will be drawn. There is no country protection in place, meaning that teams from the same nation can face each other.

The first team drawn for each pairing receives the home right in the first leg. The round 2 matches are scheduled for 23-24 September and 30 September-1 October 2023.

Naerbo IL aim for third consecutive final in EHF EC Men

Tuesday’s second draw, which follows immediately after the women’s event, is the one for the EHF European Cup Men.

Following the registration of 76 teams, 24 were seeded to round 1 and 52 to round 2. Both rounds will be drawn on Tuesday.

One of teams to look out for are Naerbo IL from Norway. They won the EHF European Cup in the 2021/22 season but lost the previous season’s final to Vojvodina in May.

As for the women’s draw, no country protection will be in place.

The round 1 matches are played on 9-10 September (first leg) and 16-17 September 2023; round 2 which is scheduled for 14-15 October (first leg) and 21-22 October 2023.

