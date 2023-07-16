20230716

LIVE BLOG: Medals to be decided at W19 EHF EURO

16 July 2023, 15:33

It's the last day of the Women's 19 EHF EURO in Romania, and Hungary are going for a three-peat of the title - can Denmark upset their party? First up, the hosts play the tournament's surprise package Portugal for bronze.

Sunday 16 July

16:35

Throw-off, and it's an equal start for both teams with Romania scoring first.

16:15

Just 15 minutes until throw-off in the Portugal vs Romania bronze-medal match!

 

15:55

Here's a flashback! The last time Romania won a Younger Age Category medal at the EHF EURO was in 2007, when none other than Cristina Neagu shone with 54 goals throughout the tournament. Romania beat Sweden 36:31 in the bronze-medal match on that occasion. Can they repeat the feat today, with a different Neagu (goalkeeper Teodora) on court?

 

15:40

Welcome to our coverage of the final day of the Women's 19 EHF EURO from Romania. 

The placement matches have wrapped up, with Iceland yesterday sealing the last available spot at next year's IHF Junior World Championship by beating Serbia in the 13/14 placement match. Today, Switzerland finished seventh after beating Montenegro 37:32, and Sweden took fifth with a 29:25 win over France. 

But the two big matches are yet to come: at 16:30 CEST, Romania face Portugal for bronze. Then at 18:45 CEST, Hungary have a chance at winning a third consecutive title in this age group, unless record champions Denmark can overcome them. 

20230715 ISL SRB 189
