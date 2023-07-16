16:35

Throw-off, and it's an equal start for both teams with Romania scoring first.

16:15

Just 15 minutes until throw-off in the Portugal vs Romania bronze-medal match!

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 🔥 The atmosphere in Pitesti Arena will heat up this afternoon, as both Portugal and Romania aim to get their hands on the bronze medal 🥉



Who will celebrate at the end? 🥳#followthefuture pic.twitter.com/fJXDZRuV8p — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) July 16, 2023

15:55

Here's a flashback! The last time Romania won a Younger Age Category medal at the EHF EURO was in 2007, when none other than Cristina Neagu shone with 54 goals throughout the tournament. Romania beat Sweden 36:31 in the bronze-medal match on that occasion. Can they repeat the feat today, with a different Neagu (goalkeeper Teodora) on court?

15:40

Welcome to our coverage of the final day of the Women's 19 EHF EURO from Romania.

The placement matches have wrapped up, with Iceland yesterday sealing the last available spot at next year's IHF Junior World Championship by beating Serbia in the 13/14 placement match. Today, Switzerland finished seventh after beating Montenegro 37:32, and Sweden took fifth with a 29:25 win over France.

But the two big matches are yet to come: at 16:30 CEST, Romania face Portugal for bronze. Then at 18:45 CEST, Hungary have a chance at winning a third consecutive title in this age group, unless record champions Denmark can overcome them.