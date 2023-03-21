Eight teams on the hunt for a quarter-finals ticket

The play-offs, beginning on Wednesday this week, feature two domestic derbies in Hungary and Denmark. Aalborg and GOG face each other for the first time in the Champions League in Match of the Week, but for the third time this season, while OTP Bank-PICK Szeged and Telekom Veszprém HC duel on international ground also for the first time.

Four-time Champions League winners THW Kiel will face three-times winner Xavi Pascual and his club C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti for a spot in the quarter-finals, while Nantes will start their quest for a third EHF FINAL4 presence in five years in Plock.

PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG

OTP Bank-PICK Szeged vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)

Wednesday 22 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV