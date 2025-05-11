17:58

The anthems are underway and we are just minutes from the starting whistles! Tune in now to watch on EHFTV.

17:53

Throw-off looms and in a few short minutes the 32 teams in the qualifiers will be on court.

While we wait, read our feature on the Faroe Islands, who have qualified for their second EHF EURO overall and in a row and will get to enjoy today's match at home without pressure — but certainly still aiming for a victory in front of their supporters!

We spoke with coach Peter Bredsdorff-Larsen about the unique foundation his team have been able to build on. Find the article below!