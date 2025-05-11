17:35
Eight places at the final tournament in Denmark, Norway and Sweden remain — and that includes the four places for the best third-ranked teams. Which teams will take them is a little complicated, as the situation depends on what happens across almost all groups. So, let's focus on who is most obviously taking the court today fighting for their place at the final tournament.
- group 1: It's down to North Macedonia and Lithuania. The two are meeting in a direct "final" for second place. The reverse leg between the sides ended 29:27 for Lithuania.
- group 2: The order of teams and the two places at the final tournament are already confirmed, with Hungary and Montenegro through as the top two.
- group 3: Iceland are confirmed as first while Georgia are second. Greece are hosting Bosnia and Herzegovina in a direct match to determine third place.
- group 4: Spain are qualified. Italy and Serbia are facing off to decide the group's second ticket to the EURO. Latvia are confirmed as fourth.
- group 5: Croatia and Czechia are confirmed as first and second. Belgium and Luxembourg, playing Czechia and Croatia, respectively, aim to clinch third.
- group 6: The Faroe Islands and the Netherlands are qualified. Ukraine and Kosovo target third place, with Ukraine playing the Faroe Islands and Kosovo facing the Netherlands.
- group 7: Germany have won the group and taken the first place the final tournament. Austria and Switzerland clash to decide the second berth.
- group 8: Portugal finish top of the group. Romania, Poland and Israel are all still in the running for second and third. Romania and Poland have a "final" while Israel play Portugal.
17:20
Good evening and welcome to the final day of Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers! We have a huge few hours ahead, with 16 matches starting at 18:00 CEST — and eight more teams destined to celebrate their place at the final tournament, while others will be left to wait for another go next time around.
Below, find our preview of the day's games and an article summarising the exact situation in each group ahead of this blockbuster day.