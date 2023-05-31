Esbjerg’s Türkoglu hopes for Turkish history in Budapest

eurohandball.com: Since the implementation of the EHF FINAL4 Women, you are the only Turkish player to ever take part. What has the reaction been like at home?

Beyza Irem Türkoglu: I’m thrilled that we’ve reached the EHF FINAL4. The EHF FINAL4 is the crème de la crème of handball. I wish more Turkish players would have the chance to experience that atmosphere. Last year, when we made it to the EHF FINAL4 for the first time, the Turkish handball community got too excited. I suppose, this year, all eyes are on Konyaalti BSK. And that’s a good thing.

eurohandball.com: Speaking of which, a few words about Konyaalti’s success?

Beyza Irem Türkoglu: I’m delighted about Konyaalti BSK’s European Cup title. This is our first European title and I hope we'll use this upward momentum well. For the improvement of handball in my country, to draw attention, we need more international titles.

eurohandball.com: Türkiye won a European title in club competitions, but national teams have not got past qualification rounds. As a member of the national team, why do you think this is?

Beyza Irem Türkoglu: Unfortunately we are not able to participate in the European and world championships, and this breaks my heart. The main reasons are sports policy, handball philosophy, lack of high-level competition experience and so on. We usually go head-to-head in matches to some extent, but at one point, our resistance is broken psychologically and physically.

eurohandball.com: There is some difference between Europe and Türkiye in the understanding of handball. But you succeeded in playing at the highest level. How did you achieve that?

Beyza Irem Türkoglu: European handball is different from the rest of the world, but there are differences in European handball as well. If I compare Scandinavian handball with Turkish handball, I might say the most significant difference is the working discipline and expectations of success. In Scandinavian countries, handball is a way of life for girls. Other than that, the clubs are more professional. They celebrate the wins, but also take lessons from the losses.