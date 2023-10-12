European Cup games involving Israeli clubs postponed

As a result of the current situation in Israel, the European Handball Federation decided to postpone three double-header matches in round 2 of the European Cup which were supposed to take place from 20 to 22 October 2023.

The postponed matches are as follows:

Maccabi Rishon Lezion (ISR) vs RK Sloboda (BIH) on 20 & 21 October in Tuzla (BIH)

BK-46 (FIN) vs Holon Yuvalim HC (ISR) on 21 & 22 October in Karjaa (FIN)

CSA Steaua Bucuresti (ROU) vs. Hapoel Ashdod HC (ISR) on 21 and 22 October in Bucuresti (ROU)

This decision was taken in order to safeguard the security of all parties involved in these matches.

In addition, the match between MRK Sesvete (CRO) and Kur (AZE) scheduled for 14 October 2023 in Zagreb (CRO) has also been postponed.

New playing dates will be announced in due course.