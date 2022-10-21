European League broadcasters covering the continent

EHF digital services keeping fans up-to-date from start to finish

The EHF digital channels will also help fans keep on top of what's going on with the usual comprehensive coverage to ensure they don't miss out on any of the news.

The European League match day will begin with the live blog on eurohandball.com, that will bring fans news in the build-up to the matches, with scores, photos, the best of social media and discussion of the games throughout the match day.

The eurohandball.com live ticker, available by clicking the match information for each specific game, gives a live rundown of actions such as goals, punishments, team, and individual scoring rates, and more. The live ticker brings the statistics straight from the playing hall to the fans at home through on-site management.

Meanwhile, the dedicated European League social media channels will provide clips of the best moments, scores and results, photo galleries, and reposting of the clubs' best content on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

The coverage will make it easy for fans around Europe to sit back, relax and know exactly what is taking place in the European League.