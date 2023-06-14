European Youth Olympic Festival draw sets up strong competition

Following the draw on Wednesday 14 June, the two groups for both the girls' and boys' tournaments are revealed. The teams earned their places after their performances at the W16 EHF European Open 2022 and the M18 EHF EURO 2022.

All players at EYOF 2023 will be born in 2006 and 2007.

The girls' tournament sees European Open gold and bronze medallists Spain and France drawn in group A, alongside the Netherlands and the Czech Republic who placed sixth and eighth in Sweden in 2022. Silver medallists Romania have drawn fourth-placed Norway, fifth-placed Poland, and EYOF hosts Slovenia.

In the boys' tournament, M18 EURO champions and silver medallists Spain and Sweden will not participate. But bronze medallists Germany will play at EYOF, and are drawn in group B together with Norway, Iceland and Slovenia.

Hungary and Croatia, who finished fourth and fifth at the M18 EURO, face Portugal and Montenegro in group A.

EYOF takes place in Maribor, Slovenia, between 23 and 29 July. Handball is one of 11 sports on the menu at the 17th edition of the festival. More information is available on the official EYOF 2023 website.

This is the second year running for EYOF, after the 2021 edition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, Germany won the boys' handball tournament, ahead of Denmark and Portugal; Hungary beat Denmark in the girls' final, with Norway taking bronze.

W17 tournament

Group A: Spain, France, Netherlands, Czech Republic

Group B: Romania, Norway, Poland, Slovenia

M17 tournament

Group A: Hungary, Croatia, Portugal, Montenegro

Group B: Germany, Norway, Iceland, Slovenia