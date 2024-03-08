Exciting Spanish derby to highlight European League weekend

- the first leg of the all-Spanish tie will be staged on Sunday in Granollers
- in the domestic league, both encounters of these teams have been close this season, as Granollers won at home 24:23 before the rivals shared spoils at Gran Canaria, 25:25
- also on Sunday, another Spanish side, ATTICGO Bm Elche, will host their North Macedonian rivals HC Gjorce Petrov-WHC Skopje
- Skopje's centre back Ana Marija Kolarovska is currently the leading scorer of the competition, having a tally of 47 goals in six matches
- Sport Lisboa e Benfica from Portugal will take on Türkiye’s Armada Praxis Yalikavaspor on Saturday
Michalovce rely on prolific attack
Last season, MKS IUVENTA Michalovce reached the EHF European Cup Women semi-finals, and now the Slovak team are determined to go far again. Attack seems to be their main weapon, as so far, they have scored the biggest number of goals among all the participants of the current competition – 234 in six matches (39 on average).
On Sunday, Michalovce will have a chance to demonstrate their fire power once again. In the first-leg match at home, the Slovak team will face their Dutch rivals Cabooter HandbaL Venlo, who are actually ranked fourth among the highest-scoring teams with 216 goals.
Photo © Xavier Solanas