Experts gather in Cologne to discuss future of handball

On the fringes of the highly anticipated European Championship in Germany from 10-28 January 2024, brought together by the German Handball Federation, Stadionwelt and the European Handball Federation, speakers and experts from the world of top handball and other sports are gathering for a two-days aiming to stake out the future of the sport.

The Handball Leadership Conference takes place on 25 and 26 January 2024 at the Deutsches Sport & Olympia Museum in Cologne. The presentations and discussions – all held in English – will be centred around three main themes, which are the pillars under the Handball Leadership Conference: monetisation, sustainability and digitalisation.

Speakers and presentations include:

Social media: Far more than communication by Mario Leo, Managing Director, RESULT Sports

by Mario Leo, Managing Director, RESULT Sports Talk: Sustainability concepts in handball by various speakers

by various speakers The digital ROI – how to win the digital game by Dr. Marcus Hochhaus, Managing Partner, SPORTHEADS

by Dr. Marcus Hochhaus, Managing Partner, SPORTHEADS Handball.net. The Digital Home of German Handball Stats by Thomas Zimmermann, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Deutscher Handballbund

by Thomas Zimmermann, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Deutscher Handballbund EHF EURO 2024: Sporting and organisational premiere by Salome Oniani, Head of Delegation, Georgian National Handball Federation

by Salome Oniani, Head of Delegation, Georgian National Handball Federation Sustainability as Game Changer in Professional Handball? by Dr Christopher Jahns, Board Member for Sustainability and Development Füchse Berlin / Co-Chairman Task Force Sustainability HBL Handball Bundesliga

by Dr Christopher Jahns, Board Member for Sustainability and Development Füchse Berlin / Co-Chairman Task Force Sustainability HBL Handball Bundesliga Paris 2024: Organisation of the handball tournament by Camille Guichard, Manager Handball, Paris 2024

by Camille Guichard, Manager Handball, Paris 2024 Talk: Marketing strategy of a sports giant by Dr. Alexander Steinforth, Managing Director Germany of the NFL

by Dr. Alexander Steinforth, Managing Director Germany of the NFL Sustainable sponsorships: the potential, characteristics, and managerial challenges by Dr. Stefan Walzel, Senior Lecturer, German Sport University Cologne

An overview of all speakers and the full programme is available here.

The conference runs from 9:00 until 18:00 CET on 25 January and from 9:00 CET until noon on 26 January, but additionally offers ideal networking opportunities on the evening of 25 January and at a breakfast session on 26 January, the day of the EHF EURO semi-finals in nearby LANXESS arena.

A limited number of tickets for this match day are available for purchase on a first-come, first-serve base for the participants of the Handball Leadership Conference, but the tickets are not included in the participation fee.

Register here for the Handball Leadership Conference.