Faroe Islands seal maiden EHF EURO berth with dramatic finish

GROUP 4

Ukraine vs Romania 31:26 (12:13)

Romania are back at the EHF EURO for the first time since 1996, ending the longest drought for any European side to return to the competition, in spite of their loss against Ukraine. With the game played in Gummersbach, Germany, Ukraine delivered what was expected of them, but their previous loss in the Faroe Islands was enough to derail their campaign. With a three-team tie and each team winning their home match, Romania had the best goal difference in the table, +9, followed by the Faroe Islands (-3) and Ukraine (-6). While Xavi Pascual might lead a national team for the first time in history at a major international tournament, his challenge will be huge, as Romania lost all their three away matches in this group.