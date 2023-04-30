Faroe Islands seal maiden EHF EURO berth with dramatic finish
Ukraine gave it all against Romania, but their 31:26 win was not enough to prevent a last-place finish, as Romania and Faroe Islands clinched their berths for the final tournament in Germany in January 2024.
GROUP 4
Ukraine vs Romania 31:26 (12:13)
Romania are back at the EHF EURO for the first time since 1996, ending the longest drought for any European side to return to the competition, in spite of their loss against Ukraine. With the game played in Gummersbach, Germany, Ukraine delivered what was expected of them, but their previous loss in the Faroe Islands was enough to derail their campaign. With a three-team tie and each team winning their home match, Romania had the best goal difference in the table, +9, followed by the Faroe Islands (-3) and Ukraine (-6). While Xavi Pascual might lead a national team for the first time in history at a major international tournament, his challenge will be huge, as Romania lost all their three away matches in this group.
Our team is capable of a lot, and with this kind of performance we could qualify for the European Championship, but we probably don't always believe in ourselves. Such matches make us realize that we are much better than we sometimes are. I understand that the national team needs changes. Maybe this was my last match. I don't know. Today we fought for all 60 minutes and gave everything. The support from the crowd was tremendous. It was amazing."
Austria vs Faroe Islands 38:32 (24:16)
For the first time in their history, Austria swept their opponents in the EHF EURO Qualifiers, sealing their sixth win in six matches against the Faroe Islands, 38:32. They also set a new record for the largest winning streak in this part of the competition, seven wins in a row, with a superb, high-octane game of modern handball, in which the two teams combined for 70 goals. Courtesy of the result in the other game in the group, the Faroe Islands, one of the top four three-placed teams, also sealed their maiden berth for the EHF EURO, an exceptional result for a team that had previously won a single match in the EHF EURO Qualifiers in history.