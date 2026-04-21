During the webinar, Dujshebaev will focus on how elite handball has transformed in recent years. He offers an in-depth look at how fast the game has got, and how modern teams build their attacking identity around constant rhythm changes, positional versatility, and the ability to exploit small tactical advantages in real time.

A key element in Dujshebaev's explorations is the shift from structured systems towards adaptable systems — both in defence and offence. Players are expected to solve problems dynamically rather than by following fixed patterns.

Another important aspect in his webinar is how top-level teams manage transitions between phases of play, using defensive actions as immediate attacking opportunities.



The EHF Webinar on "Exploring Modern Handball" with Talant Dujshebaev takes place on Thursday 30 April from 13:00 to 14:00 CEST. Participants can register here for free.