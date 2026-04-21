Next EHF Webinar explores modern handball with Talant Dujshebaev

Next EHF Webinar explores modern handball with Talant Dujshebaev

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
21 April 2026, 11:00

The series of EHF Webinars resumes after its winter break with a session led by Talant Dujshebaev on Thursday 30 April at 13:00 CEST. The Industria Kielce and France national team head coach explores the developments in modern top-level handball. Register here.

During the webinar, Dujshebaev will focus on how elite handball has transformed in recent years. He offers an in-depth look at how fast the game has got, and how modern teams build their attacking identity around constant rhythm changes, positional versatility, and the ability to exploit small tactical advantages in real time.

A key element in Dujshebaev's explorations is the shift from structured systems towards adaptable systems — both in defence and offence. Players are expected to solve problems dynamically rather than by following fixed patterns.

Another important aspect in his webinar is how top-level teams manage transitions between phases of play, using defensive actions as immediate attacking opportunities.

The EHF Webinar on "Exploring Modern Handball" with Talant Dujshebaev takes place on Thursday 30 April from 13:00 to 14:00 CEST. Participants can register here for free. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

 photo © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

10A3194
Previous Article How to follow the ebt 2026
20260421 CL MOTW Main
Next Article MOTW goes to Romania and Hungary for pivotal quarter-finals

Latest news

More News