Return phase starts as Veszprém host Plock in MOTW

After a two-week break, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 group phase resumes this week, with three rounds to be played before the end of 2024. All 16 teams competing are still able to book their ticket for the knockout phase, but some are clearly in a better position than others.

In group A, Paris have a tough test ahead at Sporting, and Veszprém host Plock in another duel of the Spanish coaches in the MOTW. Berlin hope to take revenge against Dinamo, while Eurofarm and Fredericia aim for their second victories.

In group B, leaders Barça will face the only team that managed to take a point from them in the group phase, hosting Nantes. Kielce and Aalborg will try to take their revenge after losing just by one goal in round 7, respectively against Szeged and Kolstad. At the bottom of the group, Zagreb will host Magdeburg as the Croatian side is desperately in need of points.