First 12 teams for EHF European League Men group phase revealed
The first half of the EHF European League Men group phase teams has been revealed after the EHF Executive Committee confirmed 12 teams directly seeded for the group phase of the new competition. The remaining 12 teams will advance from two qualification rounds played in August and September.
The teams seeded directly for the group phase come from 12 different countries, which will guarantee the spread of interest for this competition across the whole continent.
There will be no lack of top pedigree names of European club handball in the inaugural season as three former EHF Champions League winners are among the 51 participants alongside many more former winners of continental club competitions.
The 2002 EHF Champions League winners SC Magdeburg lead the list of the teams seeded directly for the group phase, while Montpellier Handball (2003, 2018) start in the second qualification round and Bidasoa Irun (1995) already in the first round.
The EHF European League in both genders has transformed from the former EHF Cups this summer as part of a big EHF club competitions’ reform.
Following two qualification rounds, 24 teams will play in the group phase. After the completion of the group phase, Last 16 and quarter-final, the competition will culminate in the EHF European League Men Finals on 15/16 May 2021.
EHF European League Men
Teams directly seeded for the group phase (12):
ESP ABANCA Ademar Leon
FRA USAM Nimes Gard
GER SC Magdeburg
HUN Grundfos Tatabanya KC
MKD HC Eurofarm Pelister
POL Orlen Wisla Plock
ROU Dinamo Bucuresti
RUS Chekhovskie medvedi
SUI Kadetten Schaffhausen
SVK Tatran Presov
SWE Alingsas HK
TUR Besiktas Aygaz
Teams directly seeded for the second qualification round (9):
CRO RK Nexe
DEN GOG
ESP BM Benidorm
FRA Fenix Toulouse Handball
FRA Montpellier Handball
GER Füchse Berlin
GER Rhein-Neckar Löwen
HUN Balatonfüredi KSE
POR Sporting CP
Teams seeded for the first qualification round (30):
AUT HC FIVERS WAT Margareten
BLR SKA Minsk
CRO HRK Gorica
CRO RK Dubrava
CRO RK Spacva Vinkovci
DEN Bjerringbro-Silkeborg
DEN Skjern Handball
DEN TTH Holstebro
ESP Bidasoa Irun
FRA PAUC Handball
GER MT Melsungen
HUN HEDO-B. Braun Gyöngyös
ISL Valur
LUX Handball Esch
MKD HC Butel Skopje
MKD HC Metalurg
NOR Haslum Handballklubb
NOR OIF Arendal
POL KS Azoty-Pulawy SA
POR Clube de Futebol Os Belenenses
POR SL Benfica
ROU AHC Dobrogea Sud Constanta
ROU AHC Potaissa Turda
RUS HC CSKA
RUS HC Victor
SLO RK Trimo Trebnje
SUI HC Kriens-Luzern
SUI Pfadi Winterthur
SWE HK Malmö
SWE IFK Kristianstad
As the next step later this week the EHF will announce the pots for the first qualification round draw, which will take place on Tuesday 28 July in Vienna.
The first qualification round starts already on 29/30 August.