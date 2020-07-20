20200720 Ehf Cup Finals 2018 Fans
EHF European Cup

First 12 teams for EHF European League Men group phase revealed

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation20 July 2020, 11:00

The first half of the EHF European League Men group phase teams has been revealed after the EHF Executive Committee confirmed 12 teams directly seeded for the group phase of the new competition. The remaining 12 teams will advance from two qualification rounds played in August and September.

The teams seeded directly for the group phase come from 12 different countries, which will guarantee the spread of interest for this competition across the whole continent.

There will be no lack of top pedigree names of European club handball in the inaugural season as three former EHF Champions League winners are among the 51 participants alongside many more former winners of continental club competitions.

The 2002 EHF Champions League winners SC Magdeburg lead the list of the teams seeded directly for the group phase, while Montpellier Handball (2003, 2018) start in the second qualification round and Bidasoa Irun (1995) already in the first round.

The EHF European League in both genders has transformed from the former EHF Cups this summer as part of a big EHF club competitions’ reform.

Following two qualification rounds, 24 teams will play in the group phase. After the completion of the group phase, Last 16 and quarter-final, the competition will culminate in the EHF European League Men Finals on 15/16 May 2021.

EHF European League Men

Teams directly seeded for the group phase (12):
ESP        ABANCA Ademar Leon
FRA       USAM Nimes Gard
GER       SC Magdeburg
HUN      Grundfos Tatabanya KC
MKD      HC Eurofarm Pelister
POL       Orlen Wisla Plock
ROU      Dinamo Bucuresti
RUS       Chekhovskie medvedi
SUI        Kadetten Schaffhausen
SVK        Tatran Presov
SWE      Alingsas HK
TUR       Besiktas Aygaz

Teams directly seeded for the second qualification round (9):
CRO       RK Nexe
DEN       GOG
ESP        BM Benidorm
FRA       Fenix Toulouse Handball
FRA       Montpellier Handball
GER       Füchse Berlin
GER       Rhein-Neckar Löwen
HUN      Balatonfüredi KSE
POR       Sporting CP

Teams seeded for the first qualification round (30):
AUT       HC FIVERS WAT Margareten
BLR        SKA Minsk
CRO       HRK Gorica
CRO       RK Dubrava
CRO       RK Spacva Vinkovci
DEN       Bjerringbro-Silkeborg
DEN       Skjern Handball
DEN       TTH Holstebro
ESP        Bidasoa Irun
FRA       PAUC Handball
GER       MT Melsungen
HUN      HEDO-B. Braun Gyöngyös
ISL         Valur
LUX        Handball Esch
MKD      HC Butel Skopje
MKD      HC Metalurg
NOR      Haslum Handballklubb
NOR      OIF Arendal
POL       KS Azoty-Pulawy SA
POR       Clube de Futebol Os Belenenses
POR       SL Benfica
ROU      AHC Dobrogea Sud Constanta
ROU      AHC Potaissa Turda
RUS       HC CSKA
RUS       HC Victor
SLO        RK Trimo Trebnje
SUI        HC Kriens-Luzern
SUI        Pfadi Winterthur
SWE      HK Malmö
SWE      IFK Kristianstad

As the next step later this week the EHF will announce the pots for the first qualification round draw, which will take place on Tuesday 28 July in Vienna.

The first qualification round starts already on 29/30 August.

AF8I2842 New Main
Previous Article Initial group phase teams for inaugural EHF European League season confirmed
20200720 Ehf Cup Final Siofok
Next Article Four teams for EHF European League Women group phase announced

Latest news

More News