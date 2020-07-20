First 12 teams for EHF European League Men group phase revealed

The first half of the EHF European League Men group phase teams has been revealed after the EHF Executive Committee confirmed 12 teams directly seeded for the group phase of the new competition. The remaining 12 teams will advance from two qualification rounds played in August and September.

The teams seeded directly for the group phase come from 12 different countries, which will guarantee the spread of interest for this competition across the whole continent.

There will be no lack of top pedigree names of European club handball in the inaugural season as three former EHF Champions League winners are among the 51 participants alongside many more former winners of continental club competitions.

The 2002 EHF Champions League winners SC Magdeburg lead the list of the teams seeded directly for the group phase, while Montpellier Handball (2003, 2018) start in the second qualification round and Bidasoa Irun (1995) already in the first round.

The EHF European League in both genders has transformed from the former EHF Cups this summer as part of a big EHF club competitions’ reform.

Following two qualification rounds, 24 teams will play in the group phase. After the completion of the group phase, Last 16 and quarter-final, the competition will culminate in the EHF European League Men Finals on 15/16 May 2021.

EHF European League Men

Teams directly seeded for the group phase (12):

ESP ABANCA Ademar Leon

FRA USAM Nimes Gard

GER SC Magdeburg

HUN Grundfos Tatabanya KC

MKD HC Eurofarm Pelister

POL Orlen Wisla Plock

ROU Dinamo Bucuresti

RUS Chekhovskie medvedi

SUI Kadetten Schaffhausen

SVK Tatran Presov

SWE Alingsas HK

TUR Besiktas Aygaz

Teams directly seeded for the second qualification round (9):

CRO RK Nexe

DEN GOG

ESP BM Benidorm

FRA Fenix Toulouse Handball

FRA Montpellier Handball

GER Füchse Berlin

GER Rhein-Neckar Löwen

HUN Balatonfüredi KSE

POR Sporting CP

Teams seeded for the first qualification round (30):

AUT HC FIVERS WAT Margareten

BLR SKA Minsk

CRO HRK Gorica

CRO RK Dubrava

CRO RK Spacva Vinkovci

DEN Bjerringbro-Silkeborg

DEN Skjern Handball

DEN TTH Holstebro

ESP Bidasoa Irun

FRA PAUC Handball

GER MT Melsungen

HUN HEDO-B. Braun Gyöngyös

ISL Valur

LUX Handball Esch

MKD HC Butel Skopje

MKD HC Metalurg

NOR Haslum Handballklubb

NOR OIF Arendal

POL KS Azoty-Pulawy SA

POR Clube de Futebol Os Belenenses

POR SL Benfica

ROU AHC Dobrogea Sud Constanta

ROU AHC Potaissa Turda

RUS HC CSKA

RUS HC Victor

SLO RK Trimo Trebnje

SUI HC Kriens-Luzern

SUI Pfadi Winterthur

SWE HK Malmö

SWE IFK Kristianstad

As the next step later this week the EHF will announce the pots for the first qualification round draw, which will take place on Tuesday 28 July in Vienna.

The first qualification round starts already on 29/30 August.